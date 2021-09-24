SAVANNAH, Mo. — The Savannah Savages earned their second victory of the season as they prevailed over Benton, 27-0, on senior night Friday.
“We were really excited and glad that we won,” Savannah senior Heisman LaFave said. “We wanna carry this victory over to our next game.”
Savannah (2-3, 1-1 MEC) was in the driver’s seat throughout the majority of the game, but Benton (1-4, 0-1 MEC) was able to keep it close throughout most of the first half.
With a 7-0 lead in the late stages of the second quarter, Savannah drove down the field and extended its lead on a short touchdown run from junior Alex Hopper.
With a two-touchdown lead, Savannah was able to swing the momentum to its side by the end of the half.
Benton looked to cut into the Savage lead in the final minute of the second half, but came up short. Senior quarterback Carson Newlon had the Cardinals in the red zone with time winding down, but Savannah junior Truman Bodenhausen picked off his pass in the end zone.
The interception set up the Savages up to kneel out the remainder of the first half clock, taking a 14-0 lead to the break.
The momentum shift was completed early in the third quarter. On the Cardinals’ first drive of the second half, Newlon rolled out and heaved downfield, but Savannah junior Dayton Howard came down with it, giving possession back to the Savages.
On the ensuing drive, Savannah quarterback Ethan Dudeck connected with LaFave downfield for the Savages first touchdown of the second half. On their next drive, Dudeck found LaFave downfield once again for the final score of the game.
LaFave also picked off a pass late in the fourth quarter to seal the game for the Savages.
“We’ve played pretty good football the last couple weeks, just came up a touchdown short in both games,” Savannah head coach Kevin Kopecky said. “It’s been a hard couple weeks, but our kids here are really battlers, and they’ve done a good job on the practice field and done what we asked.”
Savannah will travel to Cameron next week, and Benton will host Maryville.
