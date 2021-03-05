RICHMOND, Mo — After the Cardinals flew their way to the Class 4 District 16 Championship, the Benton boys basketball team fell short against Richmond 64-48 on Friday night.
The Spartans caught fire early, scoring 19 points in each of the first two quarters to take a comfortable 38-22 lead at the break. Benton’s offense wasn’t as hot and struggled early as Carson Newlon and Kason Mauzey were the only Cardinals to make a shot in the opening period.
“We dug ourselves a pretty big whole early, and you got to give credit to them,” Benton head coach Gary Belcher said. “We got off to a sluggish start with turnovers and those things and when you give up 38 points in the first half, that’s hard to overcome.”
Newlon came out of the locker room ready to go, scoring the first five points for Benton as Richmond’s lead was slowly chipped at. The Cardinals nearly brought the deficit within single digits in the final quarter but missed out on too many opportunities late. A 55-44 Spartan lead was the closest Benton came down the stretch.
“We came out with some energy, we were playing more relaxed. We weren’t in a panic mode and although we weren’t able to cut it within 10, I’m proud of the way we played.”
Despite the Cardinals season coming to an end sooner than they had hoped, it was a successful season and a step in the right direction. Benton returned to a district championship for the first time since 2017 and finished second in the MEC with a 5-2 conference record.
“We didn’t have much of an offseason, so I am pleased that we got through the season the way we did. For them to get that experience and getting a winning record, they did a great job all year long.”
Newlon ended the season on a high note, scoring 17 points in the loss while Trey Mull ended his Cardinal career with 8 points. Denver Domann added 8 points as well. The Cardinals, who are losing two seniors this offseason, will look to build off their 2021 success.