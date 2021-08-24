Behind hard work and lasting bonds, Benton football feels prepped for success this season.
“The team is more physical than we were the past few years I have been here,” Benton senior TJ Pflugradt said. “We’re more close, and we’re more of a family this year. I have a feeling we’re gonna do good this year.”
After finishing with a 1-7 record last season, the Cardinals look to secure their first winning record since 2010.
“There’s really good team chemistry going on right now here in our football program,” Benton head coach Kevin Keaton said. “There will be a lot of adversity throughout a season, and there will be for all teams, but I can’t wait to see how our kids respond to it. They like each other. They laugh with each other. They work hard together, they push each other. It’s just a lot of fun to be around right now.”
Senior Carson Newlon will debut as Benton football’s starting quarterback this season.
“Carson is very, very athletic, and Carson is a natural leader,” Keeton said. “I expect Carson to be a kid that leads the huddle that commands their respect, and Carson’s going to make a lot of plays this season when stuff breaks down just with his feet.”
Benton returns a handful of starters, and although it’s a younger group, Keeton said their dedication in the last year has paid off.
“When we got back from quarantine, we started nine freshmen and sophomores on defense and that’s hard to do in the MEC. We got all those kids back. We’re a team that has a nice mix,” Keeton said. “Not a ton of seniors but great senior leadership, and a heavy junior team with a lot of sophomores who have played a lot of reps as freshmen.”
Senior Curtis Domann believes the team is better conditioned for a winning season.
“I know at practice we’ve been a lot more physical. We’ve been hitting every day just about,” Domann said. “We got a bunch of aggressive people out here that want to play football that actually enjoy the sport. I can’t say that for certain about the previous years. We didn’t really have people that wanted it. I think we have way more people who want to win this year, and I’m definitely one of them.”
Entering his fourth year at the helm, Keeton wants his team to see the best results.
“I want these kids to feel good about themselves for all their hard work and in the game of football. It’s not a 90 day season,” Keeton said. “These kids live so many weights. These kids train 365 days a year. They deserve to have some fruit for their labor.”
On Friday, the Cardinals open their season for the second straight year versus Lincoln College Prep at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.