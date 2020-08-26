Benton High School football wants to make an impact this season.
“I just hope to prove that the Cardinals are tough and we can come out and compete with anybody,” Benton senior Garison Dydell said. “Just trying to bring the energy up around and create a good culture for our team.”
After finishing at 2-9 last season, the Cardinals aim to notch their first winning record since 2010.
“Benton High School is not what it was last year and we’re bringing it this year,” Benton senior Korbin Wolf said. “We’re trying to work together more because that’s what makes us lose, we eat each other alive out there. We need to work together.”
“I want these kids to know they’re winners. I want these kids to feel good about themselves and to know that they can win,” Benton head coach Kevin Keeton said.
Entering his third year at the helm, Keeton believes his team’s hard work and determination can turn things around.
“This is a very resilient group of kids. Maybe the most resilient group that I’ve ever coached,” Keeton said. “So when you come watch us, you’re gonna see that. You’re gonna see that as we play. You’re gonna see that in our meeting room. You’re gonna see that in our locker room. You’re gonna see that on our practice field.”
The Cardinals took full advantage of the unique offseason, attacking the weight room and practice field.
“We’ve worked extremely hard throughout the offseason. I know every one of them boys put blood, sweat and tears in what they do out here,” Benton senior Elijah Hale said.
Wolf added, “We worked very hard. There were already schools that were dropping out in the summer. We were coming up here every day, working hard, lifting in the morning, coming here during the afternoon and just going through plays and stuff.”
Keeton praised the team’s stability in recent years, as the squad sits at 58 players, the same number from last season.
“We’ve had some consistency,” Keeton said. “I think kids know what to expect from us. I think kids like us. So with consistency brings consistent numbers.”
Dydell said, “You could definitely see the strive for change. We’re just trying to bring the energy out more than other years and compete for a W.”
All eyes now look toward Friday night as the Cardinals open their season on the road versus Lincoln College Prep.
“Biggest hope this season is being able to play the entire season, you know, with the coronavirus you don’t really know what’s going to happen,” Hale said. “We won’t be able to have any fans in the audience when we go to Lincoln Prep. That’s kind of a bummer. But I know my family is still going to cheer me on.”
“Lincoln Prep is a big Class 4. They are fast beyond fast. They got speed that we cannot even simulate. We got a game plan and I can’t wait to play them. I really can’t,” Keeton said.
Benton faces Lincoln College Prep on Friday, Aug. 28, at 6 p.m. in Kansas City, Missouri.