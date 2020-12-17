Park Hill’s Kennedy Townsend proved to be more than Benton could handle, scoring 31 points against the Cardinals as the Trojans won 51-43 on Thursday at Springer Gymnasium.
Benton (5-2) coach Chris Michaels said the team’s focus was on Townsend, a 2021 Creighton signee, but ultimately their execution fell short.
“When Kennedy Townsend is on the floor, that’s where all your focus goes to,” he said. “We didn’t do a very good job of helping off on her. I think that we thought maybe they weren’t going to be as good as they were, and after about seven possessions we realized we were wrong.”
Park Hill (4-1) won the first quarter and was able to coast from there. The Trojans knocked down a trio of 3-pointers in the period that helped them jump out to a 17-9 lead after one period.
Park Hill connected on a total of eight shots from beyond the arc, including four from Townsend.
But from that point forward, the Cardinals matched Park Hill bucket for bucket. Benton was outscored by just one point in the third and won or tied in the other two periods but were rarely able to dig their way out of that multi-possession deficit.
“You can’t come back against a good team like that when you’re down as much as we were,” Michaels said. “When we go back and watch film, we’re going to notice that the first quarter is where this game got out of hand.”
The most notable run by the Cardinals came late in the game. Down 38-25, the Cardinals managed to shrink the Trojan’s lead to just four points with just over five minutes remaining thanks to an improved defensive effort.
Frustrating penalties and a few timely shots from the Trojans left the Benton rally dead in its tracks.
Despite the loss, junior Olivia Walters saw a silver lining to the final three quarters of the game.
“I think we did good. Defense is huge for us, and if we would have played all four quarters the way we played at the end of the second, I think we would have came out on top,” Walters said. “Defense is really our core and what we’re taught, so if we can play with that intensity i think that we’ll be good.”
Junior Jaida Cox, who tied for the Benton lead in scoring with 10 points on the night, mirrored Walters’ sentiment.
“Even though we came out with a loss, I think that we learned a lot,” she said. “We don’t have a lot of time before tomorrow’s game and I think we’re going to come out with the intensity we needed to have.”
The Cardinals will turn around for their second game in as many days, traveling to Staley as they hope to rebound after the loss. Tip off is at 7 p.m. Friday.