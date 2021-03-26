Former Benton boys basketball coach Gary Belcher is quick to note what he’s leaving behind in junior forward Kason Mauzey.
The South Sider had a historic outing Jan. 7 at St. Pius X, finishing 15-for-15 from the field for 35 points, setting a MSHSAA record as the lone game of its kind.
Boys basketball coaches across the state took notice of his body of work, naming the Benton standout to the Class 4 all-state team.
“I was talking to my dad about my other awards I got this year and looked at my phone and there was a tweet about it,” Mauzey said. “(Belcher) ended up texting me 15 minutes later, and it was crazy to me that I got picked for that. It felt great.”
Mauzey helped lead Benton to a 13-12 record in a competitive schedule, averaging 16.8 points and six rebounds while shooting 46% from the field. His 35 points were a season-high, though he scored 20-plus points in nine games.
“He had a great year to start there and it was consistent,” Belcher said. “Every night you can count on this from him both offensively, defensively, rebounding, you name it. He was vital to our success. And I think that was recognized in all the accolades that he's achieved in the postseason.”
Mauzey’s favorite moment of the season came when his team overcame a double-digit deficit to Maryville in the district semis to earn a spot in the district title game. For Belcher, it was being on hand on the historic night.
“What he did there, 100% from the field, that can only be duplicated and can never be outdone,” Belcher said. “That was just the icing on the cake. This kid's deserving of an all state nomination, so very happy for him and very proud of him.”
Mauzey plans to attack the spring and summer of playing club ball, looking to improve as an outside shooter and ballhandler with hopes of playing at the next level. He’ll also come back as a leader that helps jumpstart the next era of Benton basketball with a new head coach.
“This year was great playing. We had a great set of guys,” Mauzey said. “We all had the mindset of, we wanted to win. Sadly, we lost in the district championship, but we had a great group of guys.
“We all wanted to win. We wanted to put our all into every single game we played.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.