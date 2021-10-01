It didn’t take long for the Maryville football team to show how hungry it was for its third win of the season and second in as many weeks.
Maryville’s Drew Burns received the opening kickoff and took it back to Benton’s 12-yard line. The junior didn’t reach the end zone on that particular play, but it set the tone for the Spoofhounds’ 47-12 win against the Cardinals Friday evening at Sparks Field.
“It was big, just momentum right off the bat for us,” Burns said in the aftermath of the 35-point win. “It’s gotta just be demoralizing for (Benton), basically. If that happened to us, kick return all the way down to the 10 or 5, we know they’re probably going to score.”
That’s exactly what the Spoofhounds (3-3) did, finding the end zone for the game’s first score just a few plays later, when junior running back Cooper Loe scored from a yard out to give Maryville a 7-0 lead with 10 minutes, 33 seconds left in the first quarter.
Benton’s ensuing drive lasted about as long as Maryville’s prior one did, though it ended in a fashion that didn’t compare.
The Cardinals (1-5) fumbled in their own territory, and Maryville recovered, paving the way for the Spoofhound senior quarterback Connor Drake reaching the end zone on a quarterback sneak from a yard out to put Maryville up 14-0 with 7:34 remaining in the first.
Able to jump out early is something we’ve done well the last couple weeks,” Maryville coach Matt Webb said. “We wanna continue to do that.”
Maryville’s onslaught didn’t end there.
The Spoofhounds scored on their third drive, too, when Drake found senior running back Kyle Stuart for a 17-yard touchdown to put Maryville up 21-0.
Perhaps Drake’s most notable play of the night occurred after Burns intercepted a pass, giving the ball back to Maryville around midfield.
A few plays later, Drake rolled to his left after the pocket collapsed and launched the ball toward the north sideline of the eastern end zone at Sparks Field, where his pass was caught by sophomore Delton Davis for a 40-yard score.
“Delton did a great job in the scramble drill,” Drake said. “I just put the ball on him, and he scored.”
Benton’s first score of the game didn’t come until there were 59 seconds left before halftime, when Cardinal junior running back Devon Hoffman found the end zone to cap off a kick return.
Their second, and the game’s final, score came midway through the fourth quarter, though Maryville had scored a few more times before that.
Now, the Cardinals will try to defend their home field for the second time in a row when they host conference powerhouse St. Pius X on Oct. 8.
For the Spoofhounds, they’ll start a three-game homestand to end the regular season next week when they host Lincoln College Prep. That, Webb said, is something the Spoofhounds are looking forward to.
“We’re pretty good at home,” Webb said. “When you look at the history of the Hound Pound, and where we’re at with that, it’s a special place. When you don’t have to get on a bus, it’s pretty exciting.”
