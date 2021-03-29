The Benton Cardinals have provided the Maryville Spoofhounds with plenty of heartache in the last few months. Monday evening at Hyde Park, the Spoofhounds got some retribution with a five-run seventh inning to defeat the Cardinals 9-7 for a season-opening win.
“We only have two kids that had any varsity experience before this season, so I knew early in the season we were going to have some up and down moments,” Benton coach Johnny Coy said. “I knew we were going to have some moments where we weren’t locked in, and we definitely showed that today.”
The two teams combined to score six runs with two outs in an inning. That started early with Benton scoring the game’s first run in the bottom of the first. Quinton Redemer drove in Carson Schmidt with a hard-hit ground ball that went under Conner Weiss’ glove.
Weiss kept busy for Maryville (1-0), playing five different positions throughout the game.
“I thought I would be at short for just a little bit and then kind of move around a little bit depending on pitching,” Weiss said. “I didn’t think that I would be the guy moving around every inning depending on who the pitcher was. It was a little frustrating, but it is what it is and I have to play my best ball.”
The Spoofhounds scored their first run of the game in the top of the second. Junior Conner Drake drove in Weiss on a two-out double to left field.
The Maryville lead was short lived as the Cardinals (2-2) answered in the bottom of the second with two runs. The Spoofhounds pulled starter Cooper Loe after allowing three runs (two earned) after one inning and went to senior Trey Houchin.
The two MEC foes combined for four runs over the first two innings and then held each other scoreless through the third, fourth and fifth innings. Benton started Korbin Lamb-Bodde allowed just four hits and one run through his first five innings.
“He did well, he did really well and I know what I’m going to get from Korbin,” Coy said. “He attacks the zone, throws a lot of strikes and I told him after the game that was one of the better games he’s pitched.”
Lamb-Bodde’s performance took a hit in the top of the sixth as he allowed two doubles and a single to Maryville’s first three batters. Houchin then drove in a run on a fielder’s choice and Adam Patton followed that with a long drive to left field to tie the game at three. Dylan White then gave the Spoofhounds their first lead by stealing home.
The two-out rally theme continued in the bottom of the sixth. Dylan Leuppold drove in two runs and Lamb-Bodde drove in the other to give Benton a 7-4 lead.
Maryville didn’t need a two-out rally to begin the seventh. Caleb Kreizinger reached first on an error to begin the carrousel that was the top of the seventh. The Spoofhounds had eight-straight batters reach base in the top of the frame and took the lead for good at 9-7.
“We practice hitting every practice, whereas previous years we didn’t do it every day because we had a schedule,” Weiss said. “But we’re hitting every day now and it’s definitely improving our swings and our technique is a lot better.”
Drake pitched four innings for Maryville in the win, striking out eight batters.
“I was just throwing fastballs, working them in and out,” Drake said. “Every once in a while I’d break a curve off, but I was just blowing it right by them.”
The Spoofhounds will be back on the road again Tuesday as they travel to South Harrison. Benton will have a day off before returning to Hyde Park on Wednesday to face Excelsior Springs.
“We have a lot of kids who have never even played JV before,” Coy said. “I told them to just keep fighting because the way you’re going to have to grow up is on the field, in a varsity game.”
