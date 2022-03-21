The city schools kicked off the soccer season with the first day of the City Round Robin Tournament. The four schools combined for just four goals in the rain-soaked Bode Middle School pitch Monday night.
The Central Indians and Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles played in the first match of the evening. The Eagles’ Emily Welter scored the lone goal of the match in the 12th minute, ending LeBlond’s 10-game losing streak to the Indians.
“This was huge, it was kind of the David and Goliath of soccer,” LeBlond coach Chad Thompson said. “I’m just super excited for the season; especially because these young girls have really impressed me.”
The Indians controlled possession for most of the match. Central coach Christi Shaffer said that was a point of emphasis for Central coming into the season.
“Our absolute number one good thing from today was that we possessed a majority of the game, and that’s what we intended to do,” Shaffer said.
The first half saw the Indians have their opportunities to tie the match. Central took back-to-back corner kicks in the 22nd and 23rd minute. LeBlond goalkeeper Maddie Sego then had two saves late in the half, keeping the Indians off the board.
The shot attempts carried over into the early parts of the second half. Central had three chances in the first seven minutes and four total in the first 14 minutes of the period.
“I thought we played well and had really good possessions, but we just could not capitalize on the opportunities set in front of us,” Shaffer said.
The Eagles relied on its young and inexperienced backers and midfielders to hold Central off the scoreboard in Monday’s season-opener. LeBlond didn’t create many opportunities on the offensive end in the second half and instead focused on its defense.
“There’s only one returning defender this year,” Thompson said. “I’ve got two freshmen back, and a couple juniors — I was super impressed. I was watching practice and seeing who I thought would be best in a spot and they really stepped up today.”
Central’s best opportunity at a goal came in the 73rd minute off the foot of Rain Shaffer-Byers. The junior forward took a shot that bounced off the inside of the left post and back into play.
“I don’t think there’s ever a time where we’re not in a groove, but there’s some dust that needs to be knocked off,” Shaffer said.
Benton 3, Lafayette 0
While LeBlond ended a losing streak Monday evening, the Cardinals extended their current winning streak against the Lafayette Fighting Irish. Benton extended its streak against the Irish to eight-straight matches.
“I was very pleased with the way they went out here and had fun, communicated and played together,” Benton coach Joseph Hendrix said. “It was such a great game for them.”
The Cardinals struck early in Monday’s matchup with a goal in just the second minute of the match. Benton’s Kally Horn scored off of a corner kick, giving the Cardinals a 1-0 lead.
Benton controlled the ball for much of the first half, but struggled to add goals until the final minute of the half. Senior Gabrielle Moulden used that minute to give the Cardinals the three-goal advantage with two goals on consecutive possessions.
“Gabby is just that kid that you can see her desire on the field,” Hendrix said. “She’s going 110 all the time. She’s a bulldog out on the field and for Benton to be successful, we’re going to need a lot of that out of Gabby this year.”
The Irish enter the season with just one senior on the roster and a new head coach in Josh Walters. With so many changes to his young team, Walters said it will take time for Lafayette to find its footing.
“I think in the second half, they played up to their potential,” Walters said. “We are young and we are learning. The girls will get their responsibilities as a whole in due time. Maybe that’s a week, maybe two weeks, but they’re playing well and playing their butts off.”
