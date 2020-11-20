When the Lafayette boys basketball last competed, social distancing was something just being implemented.
Eight months since a loss to Raytown South in the Class 4 state quarterfinal on March 14, the Fighting Irish returned to court Fridat in front of a limited and masked crowd on hand for the City Boys Basketball Jamboree at CHS Coliseum.
Coach Kevin Bristol’s squad proved they haven’t changed much since last season, sweeping their slate of three two-quarter contests.
“We’ve been waiting this for a long time,” Bristol said. “We usually play a lot of games in the summer time and that was taken away from the COVID. Just getting back on the court and doing the thing that we love and being around those guys that we love, it was a good feeling tonight.”
The Irish squad, made up of mostly returners from last year, beat Central 21-11, downed Bishop LeBlond 19-17 and outlasted Benton 18-8.
Lafayette’s 36 allowed points was the lowest amongst the four city teams, leaving its defensive pressure as the highlight of the night.
“I was most impressed with our defense and how they played, and the intensity that they came down,” Bristol said. “That’s going to be our calling card, that’s what we're going to hang our head on this year, playing defense and bringing in the intensity.”
Outside of Lafayette’s defense, LeBlond and Benton made noise in the jamboree’s first game. The two tied with 0-2-1 records.
The Golden Eagles led 9-2 at the end of the first six-minute quarter, but that didn’t stop the Cardinals from rallying. The match ended with a 3-point buzzer-beater by Benton junior Allan Coy, tying the game 18-18.
Coy joins junior Kason Mauzey as the returning starters for coach Gary Belcher’s squad. The Cardinals enter the season with four seniors, three juniors and two sophomores on their roster.
“We’ve seen some good things so far tonight, we’ve seen some things we need to work on,” Belcher said. "That’s what this is all about. I’m so glad we’re able to do it.”
LeBlond’s roster is made up of primarily juniors with experience from last year, outside of two seniors and three sophomores.
The Eagles had a chance to knock off Lafayette in the night’s third game, but fell by two points.
“I told the kids before (tonight’s) games, this is a really intense practice,” LeBlond coach Mitch Girres said. “We get to go out and play somebody other than somebody that’s got LeBlond on their jersey. I didn’t want to put too much pressure on the kids, I just wanted them to come out and compete hard, play hard and just give it their best.”
Central beat Benton 21-15 and LeBlond 23-15 to earn a second-place finish. The Indians’ roster is made up of eight seniors and two juniors highlighted by senior Will Small.
Outside of their loss to Lafayette, second-year head coach Jacob Kimble was happy with the performance his team was able to put on their home court.
“It was great to get out and play to see how we stack up against other people,” Kimble said. “After about three weeks we get tired of playing against each other. It was fun to get out and play against some competition. City basketball is strong right now. I’m excited to see how everyone is going to do this year.”
All four teams are slated to begin their competitive seasons next week, beginning with LeBlond at West Platte at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Lafayette is scheduled to host Central Kansas City at 7 p.m. Monday, while Central and Benton square off for real at the Central Coliseum.