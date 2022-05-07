The Benton Cardinals’ three-game winning streak came to an end Saturday at the Spring Sports Complex with two losses to No. 3 Pleasant Hill. The Roosters dropped the Cardinals 9-3 in the first game, but needed 12 innings to defeat Benton 3-2 in the second game.
“We got better today,” Benton coach Johnny Coy said. “Playing a team like that twice in a day, going all the way to 12 innings. Now we can say we’ve been there, we’ve been in pressure situations and it’s only going to make us better.”
Benton went to senior Korbin Lamb-Bodde in game one. Lamb-Bodde allowed one hit in the first and struck out two in the top of the first.
The Cardinals offense used that early momentum to take a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Carson Schmidt and Myles Bachali started the inning with back-to-back hits. Schmidt scored on Jackson Kanacsky’s groundout and Bachali scored on a wild pitch.
Schmidt and Bachali were a bright spot for the Benton offense Saturday, combining for eight of the Cardinals 16 hits.
The Roosters used a big second inning to secure their first win of the day. Pleasant Hill capitalized on two errors in the second inning, scoring six of the team’s nine runs.
“We gave them one too many outs with a couple errors and a couple of bonehead plays that we usually make,” Coy said. “But giving up six runs in one inning, you’re not going to beat many good teams doing that.”
With the pitching stretched thin, Coy went to sophomore Carson Davis in game two for his first varsity start. Davis pitched eight innings and allowed just two runs on five hits.
“Our defense has been pretty solid all year for the most part, so I told CD to just throw strikes and we’ll see what happens,” Coy said. “I told him to relax and let his defense work for him and did unbelievably.”
The first run of the game came in the top of the fourth. Lamb-Bodde opened the inning with a single, and after a sacrifice bunt from Zayne Ulmer, Lamb-Bodde scored on a groundout from Noah Roseberry.
The errors that plagued the Cardinals in the first game came back to bite them in the second game of the day. The Roosters reached on an error to begin the inning and turned that break into two runs on two hits.
“If we didn’t make a couple errors there, we win that game,” Coy said.
Pleasant Hill held the lead until the top of the seventh. Chris Coy opened the seventh with a single and then scored the tying run on an RBI single from Lamb-Bodde.
The Cardinals best chance at a run in extra innings came in the top of the 10th. Ulmer led off the inning with a single and worked his way to third with two stolen bases.
The opportunity at a lead came to a halt when Ulmer tried to score on a ground ball hit to the Pleasant Hill third baseman. The Benton junior raced for home but was tagged out easily.
The innings came and went without much life from either offense. Benton stranded eight runners on base in extra innings.
The Roosters ended the three-hour game in the bottom of the 12th with three-straight runners reaching base to start the inning. Pleasant Hill’s number three hitter gave his team the walk-off with a single to right field.
Benton’s final three regular season games come this week, beginning with a trip to Cameron on Monday. The Cardinals will then host Lawson on Tuesday for Senior Night then end the week with a trip to Savannah on Thursday.
