August 11 marks five months since the shut down of sports began.
The coronavirus made its way into professional sports in the United States, infecting Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz and sending a ripple effect through athletics.
Since, preliminary workouts have been held and conversations evolved. In Missouri, the culmination was a fall sports season officially beginning with practices Monday.
“I know they were a little antsy, a little cabin fever staying at home ” Benton volleyball coach Barbara Bell said. “Just to actually have them here around their friends … it allows them to be back in that environment they’re so used to.”
For Bell, it brought back dozens of players back to Springer Gymnasium for the beginning of tryouts with competition allowed beginning August 28.
One of her standouts, sophomore Berlin Smith, was just looking forward to getting back onto the court. She was set to play two spring sports, only getting in a few practices before MSHSAA closed down shop.
“All I was thinking about was ‘I wanna get back into this,’ because I had nothing to do,” Smith said. “I had no sports, no competitive anything.”
The COVID-19 pandemic went beyond professional and high school sports. Central senior Thad Chapman regularly competes in club soccer in the spring, though that was wiped out by the coronavirus. Monday allowed the return of a competitive environment with the sport he loves, with worry still in the back of his mind.
“I’m excited to get out here for sure, but there’s still that question of how many games we get,” Chapman said. “We’re just taking it one day at a time, looking forward to it and enjoying it while we’re out here.”
For Lafayette softball coach Jeff Leake, the biggest concern at the start of a normal season is battling rain for practice and game reps. Now he takes every practice for granted, knowing that possible outcomes this fall might mean pulling out the rug from under all sports even if some are spot free.
“It’s great to have the opportunity to be out here,” Leake said. “We’re extremely excited we’re gonna have the chance to at least get it started. It could go either way, but hopefully things stay where we can manage and be able to get out and get some games in.”
The spring brought the unthinkable end to the high school careers of 2020 seniors without any proper goodbyes. With the coronavirus still impacting the United States, seniors participating in the fall go through each day with that possibility in the back of their minds.
Lafayette’s Kylie Fields saw many of her friends and classmates dealt that blow in the fall. She says each day is a challenge, but a reason to be grateful.
“I’m just really thankfully we can have a practice or something for our senior year,” Fields said. “It’s just kind of stressful and exhausting. I can’t plan anything because someone could test positive today and we don’t have practice tomorrow.”
Across northwest Missouri, many teams will go great lengths to ensure an opportunity to play. The majority of Central soccer players wore masks during Monday’s practice, and the rest were reminded to do so Tuesday and every day beyond.
Chapman knows any practice could be his last, and doing anything is worth it to reach the end.
“We have to do it because we want to play,” Chapman said. “If you get to play games, that’s the best part of it.”