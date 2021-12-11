Senior Allan Coy scored a career-high 38 points and propelled Benton to an 82-54 victory over Truman during the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Classic on Saturday at Springer Gymnasium.
Coy spoke on his memorable performance as well as barely missing out on the big four-zero.
"My teammates got me the ball when I had the hot hand, we just executed all of the plays that Coach Boone called," Coy said. "In the final minutes, I was aiming for 40. I obviously didn't get that, but I beat my dad's record, so that's pretty cool."
Benton (5-2) coach Jared Boone touched on the team effort that led to the Coy's individual performance.
"He just got in a rhythm, he was feeling it, and we were pushing it up to try to find him," he said. "That's one good thing about this team, they wanted to find him and feed him the ball and he did a good job of that."
Coy came out with seven points in the first quarter, but it was freshman Myles Bachali who led the Cardinals in scoring. The underclassman guard scored 11 in the first quarter and 16 in the first half overall.
In a night that was understandably dominated by Coy lighting up the scoreboard, Boone wanted to make a note about the work Bachali has done so early in his high school career.
"He's been solid, as a freshman coming in that's a lot of weight to step into the starting lineup at the guard spot," Boone said. "I'm beyond proud of him. What he's been doing has kind of been going under the radar, but it's very appreciated by me and his teammates."
The Cardinals led Truman (3-3) 39-24 at the half. The Patriots went on a run in the third quarter to cut the Benton lead to just six points with a couple minutes left in the period.
Enter Coy. He had a pair of threes late in the third and then proceeded to put up 15 in the fourth quarter alone, along with some crucial assists, as the Cardinals ran up the score towards the end of the game.
"We didn't let off the pedal when we had the lead, kept playing hard just like Coach Boone tells us to all the time," Coy said. "We just gave it our all to get the win."
Senior Kason Mauzey started his Benton career with Coy, one of two freshman contributors in the 2018 season. He was happy to see Coy show out.
"I mean, it's crazy," Mauzey said. "It's great to see a teammate go out and do that, just see him have fun every night, and especially tonight."
Despite missing much of the second half due to foul trouble, Mauzey was thrilled to see the team coming together and finding different ways to win so early on in the season.
"It's really good. We were sharing the ball, we were looking for Allan because he had the hot hand all night, and it's really good to see everyone get involved and play as a team finally."
Next Thursday, Benton will continue their season as they travel up north to take on Maryville.
Bishop Miege girls 65, Benton 49
The Lady Cardinals faltered late in their game, letting the Stags pull away despite trailing by just four points at halftime.
Miege got out to a 19-11 lead after one quarter, but the Cardinals were able to outscore them 16-12 in the second.
Miege senior Gabi Henderson-Artis took control in the third quarter, knocking down three shots from the perimeter to help her team build back their deficit. She led the game with 21 points.
The Cardinals scored just nine points in the final quarter, but more than anything, Benton coach Chris Michaels wasn't happy with their performance on the boards.
"The one thing when we look at the numbers that we'll be upset about is that I guarantee we lost the rebound battle," Michaels said. "If you want to beat championship-style teams, you have to get (that) done."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.