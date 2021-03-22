The second round of the City Baseball Round Robin weathered the storm, resisting early rainfall on Monday at Phil Welch Stadium.
Some teams played their first competitive baseball in two years, as was the case for Central. Coach Brent Seifert spoke on finally getting back on the baseball diamond.
“It’s exciting, happy for the kids,” he said. “I wish it was maybe a little bit more sunny and a little warmer but we’re not gonna complain.”
The Indians opened their season with a 3-0 victory over the Benton Cardinals, as both sides showed some rust in the first match up of the day.
The two teams suffered no small number of fielding errors between them, and struggled to put the ball in play otherwise. But Seifert wasn’t too displeased with the performance, understanding that the team is reasonably out of practice.
“Overall, for having the amount of time off that we’ve had, I was pretty pleased,” he said. “Gavin (Maltsbarger) pitched really well, that was the key. Holding them to zero, we’re gonna win all of those games.”
The Indians loaded the bases in the third and senior LaVar Felder connected on a grounder that resulted in two runs crossing after a throwing error. A sacrifice fly on the following at-bat accounted for all of the scoring in the game.
The Indians gave Malsbarger’s arm a rest in their second outing of the day against Lafayette, a game that they lost 14-1 as the Fighting Irish unleashed their batting talent in the third and fourth innings.
The Indians were able to strand three Lafayette runners on base in the first inning, as the team’s relief bullpen hung on by a thread through the early part of the game.
In the fourth, Irish senior Jayden Little opened up the scoring with a 2 RBI triple off of a fielding error, followed up immediately with a one RBI single from fellow senior Chance Herie.
The Irish followed that inning up with three quick outs on defense, something senior Brayden Luikart credits with elevating their level of play.
"As a team, having that quick inning on defense and then coming in and having a long (series of) at bats really works the other pitcher, so we found holes and finally started hitting the ball,” Luikart said. “We had a quick inning and then the bats really came alive.”
The Irish scored ten runs in the fourth as the wheels began to come off for Central defensively.
Lafayette coach Matthew Jansen has been with the program for two years after being an assistant at Central for five. This is the second game he’s been able to watch his team play, and it’s one that holds a special place.
“I have nothing but respect for (Central), a lot of those kids that played today were kids I coached on the freshman and JV level,” He said. “I challenged our guys today, it’s beyond just hitting and fielding, it’s energy and effort. Those things make a big difference.”
In the final game of the day, Benton overcame an early 3-1 deficit, riding a six run inning in the fifth and strong pitching performances from all three of their pitchers to put the Golden Eagles away.
After a rocky start against Central, coach Johnny Coy was encouraged by the way his team rebounded.
“It evens out, we make errors and you forget about them and move on to the next game and then it’s LeBlond that makes the errors,” he said. “It’s how you respond that matters the most.”
Like Central, this was the first baseball action that the Cardinals have played in over 700 days. Coy spoke on adjusting for new faces and inexperience.
“We only had two kids with any varsity experience, only three or four with JV experience. A lot of kids are a little bit nervous, not really playing like themselves,” Coy said. “But they’re doing their job, they’re having fun, and the most important thing is we’re out here playing baseball.”
The City Round Robin continues on Wednesday at Phil Welch.
