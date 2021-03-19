Amidst the COVID-19 breakout last year, one of the first casualties in the sports world was the loss of high school baseball. The season was initially postponed, but the official cancellation came later. Bishop LeBlond head coach Myles McLaughlin said it was an outcome they saw coming.
“I think everybody kind of had an idea what was going to happen,” McLaughlin said. “We saw what was going on around the country and around the world. It was a postponement at first, but I think we all knew what was going to happen.”
The 2020 season would’ve been McLaughlin’s second as head coach of the Eagles baseball team. In his first in 2019, the Eagles took home a district title and advanced to the Class 2 State Quarterfinals.
This year, McLaughlin said the Eagles are hungry to follow up their 2019 campaign strongly.
“When they got to come back here and get into practice, I think the drive is even more,” McLaughlin said. “I think we’re working harder this year because we didn’t get last year.”
On the south side, Benton head coach Johnny Coy said he’s seeing the same thing out of the Cardinals as they prepare for the season.
“Being without it makes it even more exciting,” Coy said. “The kids are even more excited to be here every day… All the guys are working hard, they’re having a good time, and that’s all I can really ask for at this point.”
The Cardinals were another team greatly affected by the loss of the 2020 season. They were set to return nine seniors from a 2019 team that earned a two-seed in the district tournament.
Coy said it was difficult to send off the core group without one last run.
“They were all great players. They’ve been waiting their whole lives for their senior year,” Coy said. “For that to get ripped away from them was truly heartbreaking.”
The lead up to the season has been a little bit different on the south side. With very few returning varsity players from 2019, Coy said the Cardinals are still trying to figure out what they will look like when they take the field for the first time.
“We have a lot of guys that don’t have a lot of varsity experience,” Coy said. “The early season is going to be a lot of figuring things out… They’re having to grow up really early, and I just can’t wait to see them compete live on the field against another team.”
On the other hand, McLaughlin said he’s got a good idea of what the Eagles will bring to the table.
“I think we’re going to have a pretty deep lineup. One through nine, I feel pretty confident in all of those guys,” McLaughlin said. “We graduated two great seniors a couple years ago, so we gotta fill those spots, but I feel like we’ve got a group of younger guys that will step up, and we’ll see what we got.”
As they take the field for the first time since their State Quarterfinal loss in 2019, McLaughlin said the Eagles’ main goal is to reach the same heights again this season.
“We didn’t get the chance to repeat a district championship last year, so we’ve talked about that a lot,” McLaughlin said. “We lost in the quarterfinal game, so we want to get back to that point and get past that point.”
Another focus for every team this year is staying healthy. As they retake the field, Coy said he hopes they can stay there for the entirety of the season.
“We’re going to wear our masks, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure that we have a safe season,” Coy said. “The health and safety of these players is the most important thing.”
With game action returning this weekend, teams will look to make the most of the opportunities that they had stripped away from them a year ago.
“Every day we’re out here, we’re just trying to cherish every bit of it,” McLaughlin said. “Everybody here went through last year, we all know what it’s like, so every day we get to come back is a good day.”
