After fall jamborees were canceled in the city due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are back in a limited fashion this winter.
The four members of the city basketball jamboree — Bishop LeBlond, Benton, Lafayette and Central — announced plans for girls and boys scrimmages next Friday, Nov. 20. After years of being played at Civic Arena and shifting to MWSU Fieldhouse last year, they are shifting to high school campuses in 2020.
Bishop LeBlond will host the girls jamboree at Grace Gymnasium, while Central’s CHS Coliseum will welcome in all four boys squads.
The girls contests will begin at 4:30 p.m. Action at Central will begin at 5:30 p.m.
In adhering to local health guidelines and COVID-19 protocols, masks will be made mandatory at all times, or attendees will be asked to leave. Midland Empire Conference guidelines for this winter state players and coaches on the bench also must wear masks.
Fans will also be seated in separate areas and asked to socially distance. Two immediate family members will be allowed on the pass list for free and will be subject to temperature scans.
Cheerleaders and dance teams will also be permitted.
Bishop LeBlond and Central will live stream the events for fans unable to attend.
The action will include each team facing off for two quarters, beginning with LeBlond vs. Benton and Central vs. Lafayette. Session 2 will feature LeBlond vs. Lafayette and Benton vs. Central.
Session 3 will end the night with matchups of LeBlond vs. Central and Benton vs. Lafayette at both locations.
The Central girls will begin a new era under Roger Smith after the school parted ways with Jared Boone, while Benton will look to another run at a district championship game under first-year head coach Chris Michaels. Lafayette will return to the floor under Brad Spinner while Jackie Fore coaches LeBlond for a third year.
All four boys teams in town return their coaches, led by Lafayette and Kevin Bristol after a trip to the state quarterfinals last year. Central will be coached by Jacob Kimble for the second year, while veterans Mitchell Girres and Gary Belcher lead LeBlond and Benton.