In a rematch of their season-opening matchup, the Central Indians get the better of the Benton Cardinals once again 63-45 in the final game of the Cardinal Classic on Saturday.

“I don't know what it is about the matchup,” Central head coach Jacob Kimble said afterwards. “They play really hard. [Jared] Boone does a great job with them, and so, we were fortunate to get of here with a win today.

