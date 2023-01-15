In a rematch of their season-opening matchup, the Central Indians get the better of the Benton Cardinals once again 63-45 in the final game of the Cardinal Classic on Saturday.
“I don't know what it is about the matchup,” Central head coach Jacob Kimble said afterwards. “They play really hard. [Jared] Boone does a great job with them, and so, we were fortunate to get of here with a win today.
The Indians controlled the game for most of regulation. The game would see Cardinals tie the game at 14 in the second quarter after an and-1 conversion by Benton guard Lincoln Goodwin, but Central would keep the Cardinals at bay. Saturday’s finale of the 5th annual Cardinal Classic turned out to be a get-right game for Central. The Indians fell to 2-8 Van Horn on Thursday and Kimble said on Saturday they wanted to bounce back. Sophomore guard Gabe Fields for Central led the way with 26 points and said afterwards that the team was in a good headspace after falling to Van Horn.
“Coming back from Thursday, everybody was still good at practice. We knew that we could play better and turnovers played a factor also, but we know we were better than that and we showed it tonight,” Fields said.
Frustration boiled over on two separate occasions for Benton as a technical foul was assessed in the second quarter to senior Denver Domann and then late in the fourth quarter as a double technical was assessed to Benton head coach Jared Boone which results in an ejection.
Both teams are already into the last half of the regular season with district play beginning in roughly six weeks.
Benton will look to snap their two-game losing skid when they host Mid-Buchanan on Tuesday whereas Central will also be in action on Tuesday when they host Winnetonka.
(0) comments
