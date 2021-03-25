The Central Indians continued their dominance over its neighbor from the South Side Thursday evening.
The Indians improved to 10-1 over the Benton Cardinals in their last 11 meetings with an 8-0 win at Bode Middle School to claim the City Round Robin title.
Central senior Isabella Wiebelt-Smith led the Indians with her first career hat trick. Wiebelt-Smith scored her first goal late in the first half, then completed her three-goal day with two goals in the match’s final 10 minutes.
“I don’t take very many shots in games usually,” Wiebelt-Smith said. “I’m a defender and take some of those shots in practice, but it’s usually not something that happens to me in games.”
The Indian offense controlled the ball throughout the 80-minute match. The Cardinals were held without a shot, while Benton goalkeeper Brooklyn Colewell stayed busy defending the 31 shots taken by Central.
“They’re biting at the bit to get going and it’s getting the calm back down and settle back in that’s been the challenge,” Central coach Christi Shaffer said.
Despite the eight goals, the Indians struggled to find the back of the net early Thursday. Central took 10 shots over the first 20 minutes before its first goal came on an own goal by a Cardinals defender.
Wiebelt-Smith scored Central’s first offensive goal in the 34th minute to give the Indians a 2-0 lead at halftime.
Junior Myah Dwyer scored the first goal of the second half in the match’s 50th minute. Colewell recorded four-straight saves after Dwyer’s opening goal of the half.
Despite Colewell’s best efforts, Central continued adding on goals late in the second half. The Indians made it a 4-0 match with a goal from freshman Della Arnold in the 62nd minute.
“We talked about it a lot before the game that we wanted to come in and go hard,” Wiebelt-Smith said. “We don’t want to underestimate anybody because we know they’re tough and played a good game against us.”
Wiebelt-Smith’s final two goals came in the 72nd and 74th minute, giving her the hat trick.
“Her shots were awesome,” Shaffer said. “It’s really nice to see defenders become a part of the attack, because you don’t see it very often. Being able to have her and our defenders as part of the attack today is really nice. It keeps them involved in the game, no matter what the score is and I tell them that we play offense all across the field, and we play defense all across the field.”
Brooklyn Dickens and Greycie Bardo added the final two goals of the match for Central. The Indians improved to 2-0 this season, while Benton drops to 0-2.
“We’re always getting better every day,” Shaffer said. “Every day there is something to work on, every day they get better, and I’m always impressed with the progress they’ve made.”
