Some of Jacob Kimble’s fondest memories at Central came as a kid watching high school basketball.
Among those came a night at CHS Coliseum watching his dad coach the Benton team. He recalls the fire marshall coming in on a night when the stands were overflowing and asking all fans not in a seat to leave. As a child sitting on the stairs, he scooted onto the edge of the bleachers to stay for the action.
While COVID-19 will severely limit the fans Tuesday night at CHS Coliseum, the same excitement comes around the return of basketball as Central hosts Benton in a boys-girls doubleheader to open the season for all four squads.
“I remember June 15 talk to my kids on the first day of weights and saying, hey, I don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Kimble, the second-year coach of the Central boys.
With the future of Suburban Conference teams hanging in the balance as restrictions in the Kansas City Metro tighten, and decisions regarding winter sports coming any day, all that is guaranteed for any team while playing in a pandemic is the very next game, but not until the ball is officially tipped.
For the last handful of years, Benton and Central have opened the season against one another and filled the stands at Springer Gymnasium and CHS Coliseum. The atmosphere will feel different Tuesday as restrictions will limit attendance to just two family members of each student-athletes.
There’s no guarantee fans will remain throughout the season. However, players have made it known they’re willing to do anything to get a chance at a season.
“We’re happy if we can get games in, just need to take advantage of all the games we can get,” Small said.
This year’s doubleheader brings a sense of both new and familiar. The Benton girls are fresh off a trip to the district finals with a team primarily made up of freshmen and sophomore while the Central girls return the bulk from their district championship team.
“It’s gonna be fun to see what St. Joe has to offer, and you’re gonna get to see that on the same floor on the same night,” Benton girls coach Chris Michaels said. “These girls are excited to play basketball, especially when you add the fact we’re playing Central and it’s our first game.”
However, both welcome new coaches. Michaels takes over for Benton while Roger Smith, the long-time assistant coach under Rob Edmisson at Missouri Western, takes over for Central.
“It’s just fun to open with a rival game like that in the first game,” Smith said. “I think the competitive spirit’s gonna help overcome a lot of the mistakes. We’ve just gotta play hard.
The girls battled their way to a 13-13 tie in Friday’s jamboree in a contest both teams expect to be cleaned up come 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Indians were without starting forward Lauren Eiman and sophomore guard Bre Dudley, while junior guard Jaylee Wilcox was just days removed from an ACL tear.
“Being rivals for a while, we’re ready to see all the work we’ve put in and see what we can do,” Cox said. “(Tuesday’s) gonna be a good chance to get them again, see if we can win.”
Both Kimble and Benton boys coach Gary Belcher return teams that must replace their leaders in Central’s AJ Redman and Benton’s Chol Ater. Central will lean on La’Var Felder and Will Small while Benton turns to Kason Mauzey and Allan Coy.
“There’s no guarantee we’re gonna get to play any more games past (Tuesday),” Belcher said. “We’re gonna embrace (Tuesday) and play as hard as we can.”
The boys game is scheduled to tip off around 7 p.m.