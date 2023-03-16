Back in 2021, Benton would lose to Vashon 57-37 that led the Cardinals to a Class 4 fourth place finish. Last season, Benton lost 54-46 to finish second in Class 4.
In 2023, the Benton Cardinals girls basketball is headed to its second straight Class 4 state championship game after defeating Central (Park Hills) 55-48 in overtime on Thursday.
"This is a pretty special group, we spread the wealth around," Benton head coach Chris Michaels said. "I have four girls that average double digits and one that averages nine or so in the last 10 or 12 games, so we kind of spread the ball around."
If you're a fan of high school basketball, or Benton in general, you know the Lady Cardinals focus heavily on defense. However, the first half was dominated by the Rebels who scored 26 first half points and shooting 42% from the field.
The hot shooting hand wasn't so hot either, Benton shot 37.5% and failed to get double digit points in the first or second quarter. The Cardinals would enter halftime down 26-17.
"I think, I mean, we put ourselves in that position many times this year," junior Avery Morlock said. "We've been down and it's constantly I mean, I think it clicks in our brains, 'Oh, crap,' I mean, 'we're losing, We need to get on this,' and it's just all great from there."
The beginning of the second half didn't look promising, with the Cardinals falling as far behind as 15 points. The team turned on their defense, forcing 15 turnovers in the game and limiting the Rebels to a total of 18 total second half points.
This paved the way for an overtime contest, and Benton never looked back scoring 11 total overtime points compared to the Rebels' 4.
if you look back at our last losses against Liberty North in the tournament, we're down 16 going into the fourth quarter and we take that thing to overtime and we end up losing it by three or four," Michaels said. "What we told them in the locker room after, we told them, 'here's the deal, that's going to come back to us and we're going to tell you remember Liberty North.'"
Benton had four players score in double figures with senior Kelsey Johnson and sophomore Andrea Simmons leading the way with 16 points each. The Cardinals shot 48.7% from the field as team and and 45.5% from three.
The Cardinals will play for the Class 4 state championship on Friday at 4 p.m. against the winner of the other semifinal contest between Vashon and Southern Boone.
