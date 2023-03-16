Kelsey Johnson

Benton senior Kelsey Johnson looks for an open teammate during the Cardinals sectional game versus St. Pius X on March 7.

 Jacob Meikel | News-Press NOW

Back in 2021, Benton would lose to Vashon 57-37 that led the Cardinals to a Class 4 fourth place finish. Last season, Benton lost 54-46 to finish second in Class 4.

In 2023, the Benton Cardinals girls basketball is headed to its second straight Class 4 state championship game after defeating Central (Park Hills) 55-48 in overtime on Thursday.

Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.

