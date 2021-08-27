Under new head coach Lauryn Doolan, Benton volleyball feels right at home.
“Every single girl that’s here, I've worked with in some way, whether as a student or when I was coaching here previously as a JV coach, so they know me. They know my style. They know I guess what frustrates me or what I really want from them. They know my expectations, and that's been a lot easier,” Doolan said.
In April, Doolan took over for Barbara Bell, who served as head coach of the Cardinals volleyball team for six seasons.
A 2013 graduate of Benton High School, Doolan began her coaching career at her alma mater as the JV coach, a role she served for three seasons, before becoming the head coach of the eighth grade team at Spring Garden Middle School.
As the South Side turns to the former Cardinal standout, Benton senior Lauren Burright said the team has welcomed Doolan with open arms.
“She's hard on us, but it's because she loves us and she cares for us. She lets us know things that we didn't even know we could do. She shows us so much more and how much we're capable of doing things,” Burright said.
With a group of returners from last year, the Cardinals look to improve their 6-9 record from a year ago.
“We have four seniors this year. So we have a mix of experience with those four seniors who all four play a very important role in our team, and then we have a great group of underclassmen who are really stepping up — freshmen, sophomores and some juniors,” Doolan said. “The girls are eager to get better and push those older girls to continue to get better.”
In her first year at the helm, Doolan said the team’s “family” bonds have made a lasting impression on the program.
“I can really lean on a lot of these girls. I trust these girls. These girls have my back I know that for sure in any situation. They kind of know maybe if I've had a rough day and they care about me too,” Doolan said. “All three groups are all a part of that program. It's not just C team, JV, varsity, we're all together and we all represent one program.”
Benton begins its regular season on Saturday at the East Atchison Tournament, and Burright looks forward to displaying their unique team dynamic.
“I’m really hoping to showcase like our energy on the court and our chemistry as well as like our skill,” Burright said. “I feel like if our energy is good, our skill is good. So if we can focus on being together and being positive, then it'll really showcase more of what we're capable of.”
It’s been four years since the last time the Cardinals won a district championship in the 2017 season.
Now this season, the Cardinals have high hopes they can hoist a trophy of their own.
“I’m really looking forward to hopefully getting a district championship. I think Lauryn has really, really, really been working on our skill and helping us improve. So I'm just really excited. I think we can really pull through this year and get past districts and I'm just, I'm really excited and hoping we can do that,” Burright said.
“This is a good group of girls. I never want to start the season the best we can be. I want to continue to grow the entire season,” Doolan said. “So that when districts come around, we can win some games.”
