The Cameron girls came away just shy of a spot on the podium with a fifth-place finish at Saturday's MSHSAA Class 3 Track and Field Championships in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Avery McVicker's day included a runner-up finish in the triple jump with a opening leap of 35 feet, 6 inches. She later finished fifth in the long jump.

The Dragons finished fifth in the 4x800, moving up two positions on the anchor leg. The second- and fifth-place teams were separated by just three seconds.

Maryville's Brooklynn Holtman had one of the standout days at the meet, which included a win in the 400 with a time of 57.15. She finished more than a second and a half ahead of Trenton's Kristi Ewing, who finished second. Holtman also had a seventh-place finish in the 100. She was just two-tenths of a second back of first.

Benton's Tatum Levendahl finished 12th in the 100 hurdles.

Maryville's top boys finish came from sophomore high-jumper Jesus Flores Hernandez, who jumped 6-4.75 to take third place.

The Maryville boys placed second in the 4x800 after Garrett Dumke came back from an injury suffered in the 3200. Connor Blackford also finished eighth in the 1600.

Chillicothe's Damarcus Kelow won the discus with a throw of 162-8.

Benton's Caleb Addington came in 14th in the long jump.