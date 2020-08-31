After a back and forth first half, senior Owen Jungbluth led Bishop LeBlond to a thrilling victory over Benton, 4-3, in the opening game of the 2020 City Soccer Round Robin on Monday at Eagle Stadium.
Benton jumped out on top first when senior Treyton Mull found the back of the net in the first minute of the game.
LeBlond fought back, as sophomore Noah Stevenson tapped it in on the corner kick for the Golden Eagles to tie the game at one. Later, Jungbluth was brought down in the box, giving the Golden Eagles a penalty. Jungbluth buried it from the spot to make it 2-1 in favor of LeBlond.
Benton would get two more goals in the first half, giving the Cardinals a 3-2 lead at the half.
In the second half, Jungbluth was able to capitalize on a goalkeeping mistake in the 58th minute to tie the game at three. The senior would score once again in the 80th and final minute of the game to complete his hat trick and give LeBlond the win.
“I was really pleased with how we settled down after the first 15 minutes,” coach Perrin Jungbluth said postgame. “We had a lot of chances after that, and I knew it was just a matter of time before we got a couple of goals.”
Moving forward, coach Jungbluth said the team knows they need to be ready as soon as the whistle blows.
“Benton is an excellent team. They have several really good players,” coach Jungbluth said. “Getting a 4-3 result against them was terrific for the first game of the season.”
Central 6, Lafayette 0
Freshman Luke Catherall led Central to an early lead and big win over Lafayette, 6-0.
Catherall scored the first two goals of the game for the Indians, coming in the second and 18th minutes of the game.
Central would not look back from there, getting two more goals in the first half to take a 4-0 lead into the half and two more in the second half to finish 6-0.
All four teams will be back in action Tuesday night at Lafayette. Lafayette will face Benton at 4:30 with LeBlond taking on Central at 6:30.