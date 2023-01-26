Corey Bertini

New Benton head football coach Corey Bertini joins a team huddle during the 2022 season when Bertini was serving as an assistant coach.

 Submitted photo

Benton High School announced on Thursday that Corey Bertini will be the school’s next head football coach.

Bertini replaces Kevin Keeton and takes over a program that started last season 3-1 but dropped its final six games.

Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.

