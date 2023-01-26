top story Bertini named head football coach at Benton By Jacob Meikel News-Press NOW Jake Meikel Author email Jan 26, 2023 Jan 26, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email New Benton head football coach Corey Bertini joins a team huddle during the 2022 season when Bertini was serving as an assistant coach. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Benton High School announced on Thursday that Corey Bertini will be the school’s next head football coach.Bertini replaces Kevin Keeton and takes over a program that started last season 3-1 but dropped its final six games.Bertini is a former Missouri Western quarterback and had been serving as an assistant for Benton before being named the program’s next head coach.The Cardinals haven’t finished a season at .500 or above since 2010 when the team went 6-4. Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports American Football Jake Meikel Author email Follow Jake Meikel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local Sports +4 Sports Chiefs will take on a confident Jaguars team in AFC Divisional playoffs Sports Northwest track and field coming off successful meet, looks ahead to home meets +2 Social Benton girls stomp Mid-Buchanan in bounce back game Sports Central Indians get pressed out of the Coliseum, drop game against Winnetonka 0:40 Cold & Dry Thursday 9 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.