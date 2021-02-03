Benton senior Tyler Murphy became the latest in a long-standing line on Cardinal wrestlers to move on to the college ranks, sining to compete at Central Missouri.
Murphy is a four-time city champ three-time MEC and district champ, a three-time state medalist and the two-time state runner-up. He has 128 career wins entering his final postseason.
"It feels good. When I was younger, I always looked up to Ty McNutt. Watching him go to North Dakota State, I wanted to have the younger kids looking up to me," Murphy said, adding he has the goal of winning a state title this year.
"Tyler's been one of those kids his entire career who finds a way to get it done in a big match," coach Brad Hubbard said. "His level of determination to get back and wrestle at a high level has been amazing to watch."
Other area signees include: LeBlond's Jeff Johnston for Missouri Western golf; Maryville's Marc Gustafson for Northwest football; and Maryville's Ben Walker for Central Missouri football.