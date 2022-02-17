Benton senior Kason Mauzey found a groove early and often Thursday night at Grace Gymnasium.
In a 50-43 win over the Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles, Mauzey made six 3-pointers and finished with 27 total points to lead the Cardinals to a fourth-straight win.
“My teammates know that I can shoot it sometimes,” Mauzey said. “They know when I’m on, I’m usually on and they try to get it to me as much as they can and I thank all my teammates for that.”
The Benton (17-8) senior scored 11 points in the first four minutes of the game. Mauzey made three 3-pointers over that stretch, including back-to-back from long range to give the Cardinals an 11-4 lead at the four-minute mark.
“Just to come out and hit one, then hit one after another felt good,” Mauzey said. “(Coach Jared) Boone always says that if you got the hot hand, get it to him.”
LeBlond responded to the Cardinals’ initial burst with a 5-0 run that cut the Benton lead to two. Carson Schmidt scored the quarter’s final basket with three seconds left, giving the Cardinals a 13-9 lead going into the second quarter.
Mauzey opened the second quarter with his fourth 3-pointer of the half, but the momentum switched to the home team following back-to-back 3s from LeBlond (16-9) senior Noah Eidmann. The Eagles kept the game of 3s going with a Chris Guldan’s make with five minutes left in the quarter, giving LeBlond its first lead at 18-16.
The lead was short lived as Allan Coy scored four points are part of a 6-0 run from Benton. Guldan’s 3-pointer ended the run and cut the Cardinals’ lead to one at 22-21 going into halftime.
“I thought in the first half we came out and executed our game plan well,” Boone said. “I thought we caught them off guard a bit with how we guarded some of their actions. They’re a tough team to guard with all those shooters and they’re very well coached.”
The Eagles tied the game with a free throw to open the half, but Mauzey answered with yet another 3-pointer and added a layup on Benton’s next possession in what became a 10-0 run for the Cardinals.
Benton led 39-28 going into the fourth quarter but the Eagles quickly made things interesting over the quarter’s first five minutes. Marcos Dominguez opened the quarter with a 3-pointer, but the Cardinals answered with a layup from Denver Domann.
The offense came to a halt for both teams from there with over two and a half minutes taken off the clock with neither team scoring. Jake Korell broke the drought with a jumper and Guldan added a 3-pointer on the next possession to cut the deficit to five.
Carson Newton’s basket with 2:43 left in the game gave the Cardinals a seven-point lead, but Korell response 13 seconds later got the Eagles to within four. Mauzey’s four-point run after that gave Benton an eight-point lead with just 55 seconds left in the game.
The Eagles weren’t done, scoring four-straight points and had a chance to make it a one-score game with 17 seconds to go. LeBlond then missed the front end of a one-and-one and Mauzey’s two free throws with 15 seconds gave Benton too big a lead and too little time for the Eagles to respond.
Mauzey finished with a game-high 27 points.
“I mean — it’s Kason,” Boone said. “He’s a senior and he’s doing what he should be doing at this time of year. He’s playing with a lot of confidence and they want to win. These seniors have goals and they knew what was at stake tonight. They want to leave this program better than they found it, and I couldn’t be more proud of Kason tonight.”
