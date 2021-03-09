INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The stories of Benton’s first and second medalists at the MSHSAA Girls State Wrestling Championships are vastly different.
Brooke-Lynn Rush, a state champion in the first state meet in 2019, wrestled her whole life.
Lexi Petersen, a senior on this edition of the Benton Cardinals, didn’t start until her second year of high school.
In the end, Petersen became just the second girl from St. Joseph to claim a state medal, winning third place in the 112-pound division Tuesday at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri.
"I honestly never expected to get where I was today. When I first started, I was just like, it's not for me,” Petersen said.
“I just went out there and left everything on the mat. It's my senior year and that's my final match ever in high school, so I went ahead and let it all go."
Petersen won districts in early February before surviving with a win in the third-place sectional bout more than two weeks ago. She came out determined Tuesday, winning by fall and 6-2 decision to end up in the semifinal round, guaranteeing a medal.
She fell via pin to Staley’s Chloe Sheckells, setting up a third-place matchup with Aiva Mayer of Carrollton. She used a first-period takedown to set the tone, adding another one in the second period. She used a third-period escape to win 6-3.
"I never thought I'd make it where I am,” Petersen said. “I never thought I was gonna be good enough to even step foot into a state match. Knowing that I'm top three in the state in my weight class is so exciting. There's so many emotions."
Petersen was one of two Cardinals to qualify for state, as sophomore 137-pounder Tatum Levendahl came up one match short of advancing to the medal round. While coach Brad Hubbard is excited for her to have an offseason, he was beaming looking back on Petersen’s career.
"Our second medalist is someone who had to cut her teeth for three years like a lot of these girls down here,” Hubbard said, “so I'm pretty proud of her."
Lafayette’s Isa-Bella Mendoza also qualified at 107 pounds, though she lost her first two matches.
Mid-Buchanan made history of its own as Layson Hafley earned the school’s first medal with fifth place at 143 pounds. She won by fall in the first round before losing in the quarterfinals, putting her back against the wall in wrestlebacks.
The junior won three straight matches by fall, including in the third period of her final match.
"It means a lot. We've had such a small team for a while. Just getting here, putting in the good work, it's phenomenal,” Hafley said. “Seeing all the posts about it really makes me happy."
Lathrop senior Josie Wright won her second-straight medal by placing fourth at 143 pounds. She won her first two matches by fall before losing in the semis and dropping a 3-2 decision in the third-place match.
She’s joined by Plattsburg’s Payge Fuller as a multi-time medalist. Fuller followed up third at 125 pounds last year with fifth at 151 pounds this year, winning back-to-back wrestleback matches via decision before a fall in her final match. She also opened the day with a pin in 33 seconds.