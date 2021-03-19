Based on any conversation with Kelsey Johnson, one wouldn’t guess how the Benton sophomore’s basketball career altered before she even stepped in high school.
Johnson’s personality is one of humility with a dose of bubbly. When speaking with reporters, a giggle often works its way into every other question. She’s cool under pressure, just like she is on the court.
In the biggest game of her young career, Johnson helped propel Benton back in the MSHSAA Show-Me Showdown with a trip to the Class 4 Final Four with a standout quarterfinal performance last weekend.
“We knew that’s what we could get out of her,” Benton coach Chris Michaels said. “There’s never been a question of what type of player Kelsey Johnson could be.”
Johnson scored a game-high 13 points in the win against El Dorado Springs. She is one of six Cardinals to average five points per game or more with an average of 5.9 with 3.9 rebounds. It’s her fifth double-digit game in the past 10 outings.
She also added four blocks and two steals in the quarterfinal victory.
Despite Benton’s run to the Class 4 District 16 championship one year ago, this is Johnson’s first taste of postseason basketball.
In the summer of 2019, just months before her freshman year was set to begin on the South Side, Johnson injured her knee while playing AAU games at Hy-Vee Arena in Kansas City. The injury only worsened as she played more, and an MRI revealed it was a torn ACL. She learned while sitting inside Springer Gymnasium.
“It was devastating finding out,” Johnson said. “We didn’t have any idea I was gonna tear it. It was very sad finding out.”
As a player who battled a knee injury himself while competing at Culver-Stockton College, Michaels sympathizes with his point guard.
“I can’t imagine being a high school freshman expecting to come and be able to participate and help a team out, then have that stripped away from you,” Michaels said.
As a player with enough length to play in the post but the skills of a ball-handler, she fits the model for a prototypical guard in modern basketball. Benton remained patient as she worked her way back.
“It was, is Kelsey Johnson gonna trust herself enough and trust her body to be able to do what we want her to do and what we thought she could do. It took her a long time to get that trust back,” Michaels said.
Johnson admits that it took lots of time to get back to full confidence, not coming until the start of her sophomore season when she removed the piece of equipment that served as a reminder.
“Mentally, it was tough. I’d think about my leg in games all the time and be scared. Now, it’s gone and I feel normal again. I got to take off my knee brace, and after that it felt normal.”
Johnson continued to grow, showing flashes of 3-point shooting, elite rebounding and staple Benton defense. She has two double-digit rebounds games this year, both resulting in double-doubles.
Her 13 points in the quarterfinals was the second-highest total of her career.
“To see her grow and see that game she had against El Dorado made me super proud of her,” junior Kianna Herrera said. “I know in Springfield she’s going to do great things. I’m super proud of her.”
Now, Johnson figures to be a regular in the Benton lineup the rest of her career.
While it was upsetting to lose a season, she’s more excited about what the future holds.
“It was sad times to have to miss out on my freshman year,” Johnson said, “but we’re back. We’re back.”
