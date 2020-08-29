Benton High School didn’t have to look too far to find its new head girls basketball coach.
Chris Michaels will take over at the helm for the Cardinals this fall. This is Michaels’ second varsity head coaching gig as he most recently coached for the North Andrew girls basketball team.
“It was an easy decision in the fact that I know all the girls already. I’ve actually coached some of them when they were in middle school,” Michaels said. “It was a comfortable setting. I tell people that the south end of St. Joe is my home.”
Originally hired as an assistant girls basketball coach this May, Michaels replaces Kerstyn Bolton who resigned from the position this summer.
Michaels is a former Cardinal who graduated in 2009. He wears three hats in the building, one as a history teacher, one as an assistant football coach for the past eight years, and now one as the head girls basketball coach.
“A lot of times these kids come here and they really are just looking for somebody to gravitate towards. I like to be that type of person, and I’m out in the halls and everybody knows my name and I know all the kids’ names as well. There’s 600 kids in this building and I can tell you most of their backstories, and not just players,” Michaels said.
As he currently battles his own health concerns, Michaels said being close to home eases the stress of juggling multiple positions at once.
“Being here and knowing everybody kind of lowers that stress level a little bit anyway,” Michaels said. “Really relationships with the kids is the main thing. The fact that I already have those because I’ve been installed in this building for so long, most of these girls, I know their parents and things, or know older brothers and sisters.”
Michaels is also a former Benton athlete himself. He played football all four years, and went on to play at Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri.
He also played basketball as an upperclassmen, and even tried wrestling.
“I know what the kids here go through. To be able to tell them that, it helps out a lot,” Michaels said. “My goal has always been to be a head coach, but I knew that being a head coach was my goal because I wanted to help kids to get where they wanted to go.”
Michaels said he looks forward to returning to the court, where he thrives off of practices that are competitive and full of energy.
“I’m passionate about what I do,” Michaels said. “The first time you see me coach, you kind of say, ‘Man that guy is animated and he’s loud,’... then the second time you see me coach, and you start to actually watch how the girls respond to that, they feed off of that, they feed off of that positivity, that energy and that passion.”
As he starts up the football season with the Cardinals, Michaels will soon transition into his new role at the helm, and he’s set on building a lasting legacy.
“I measure my success when I look at these kids ten years from now and I see them, how are they as humans, how are they as citizens, how are they as moms, dads, brothers and sisters,” Michaels said. “That’s what I’m excited about is to continue on with the legacy of what Benton High School girls basketball has been.”