Benton has advanced to the MHSAA State Wrestling Tournament five out of the last six years. This weekend, three wrestlers will represent the Cardinals on the big stage in Columbia, Missouri.
Head coach Brad Hubbard has taken the Cardinals to state all 13 of his seasons as head coach. And he said there is a good opportunity three medals will be brought back home this year.
"We wrestle to bring home the hardware," Hubbard said. "We have plans to get down there and get something done this year."
Representing Benton this year are Christian Dixon (138), Hunter Armstrong (160), and Tyler Murphy (126). One advantage they will take to the mat this weekend is experience, as all three have competed in the state tournament before.
Murphy returns to state as a junior. He placed fifth last season and second as a freshman.
“This year my goal is to be in the finals like my freshman year," Murphy said.
The 17-year-old said if he could tell his freshman self anything, it'd be to not be lazy and to not give up. Murphy believes he has matured over the years and knows what he needs to do to get to where he wants to be.
Setting an example for Murphy and the other underclassmen are the two seniors heading to state this with him.
Dixon took fourth place his freshman year and second the past two seasons.
”I'm trying to win it this year, keep the pace up in every match and just be really psychical against whoever I wrestle," Dixon said. "It would mean all my hard work the last four years has paid off.”
Dixon said he and his team have been working on getting into the right mindset this week. Hubbard said the senior's mentality is his greatest strength and has played a major role in his victories.
"He goes to a place mentally that a lot of kids can't get to. He’s very in control of his mentality," Hubbard said. "He gets ready."
Balancing out Dixon's intensity is Armstrong's humor. The 18-year-old has advanced to state all four seasons now, but has yet to place.
”I’ve been working for it these four years and I want it more than anything,” Armstrong said.
Looking back at the beginning of the season, the senior didn’t think he’d get a shot at returning to state. He dislocated his elbow about a week into practice.
"They told me I was pretty much done and then I had a good recovery and was able to come back. I got extremely lucky. I can't take it for granted."
Hubbard said Armstrong's return benefited the team as a whole. The senior brought laughter to the practice room, which Hubbard said is needed at times.
Armstrong and Dixon have impacted Benton’s wrestling program and Hubbard hopes the younger athletes carry it out once the two graduate this spring.
"They are hard to replace. Anytime you graduate kids like that it’s bittersweet because you know they are going to move on and be successful, but at the same time you look at the other kids coming back and you're like, 'You guys got some big shoes to fill,'" Hubbard said. "They do a nice job passing on their legacy to those guys."
The two hope to close out their senior year with some state championship hardware.
"Hay's in the barn," Armstrong said. "It’s all there; we just got to do it."
The state tournament begins Thursday at the Mizzou Arena.