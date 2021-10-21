For the first time since 2017, Benton volleyball has advanced to the district semifinals with a win over Chillicothe on Thursday at Springer Gymnasium.
"It shows all the hard work that we have done over the entire season," first-year head coach Lauryn Doolan said.
The Cardinals (16-14-1) won in three sets over Chillicothe (10-16) in the Class 4 District 16 quarterfinals.
Benton had control early and often, winning by more than ten points in both the first (25-13) and second (25-14) sets.
In the final set, the Hornets attempted a comeback, but it wasn't enough as the Cardinals sealed the victory, 25-19.
Benton senior Alyia Stillman achieved a milestone in the victory, recording her 1000th career kill.
"It feels so amazing. I've worked so hard just to even get to this level," Stillman said. "Now that I've gotten here it feels so relieving. I just love my teammates for helping me get to this level."
As Benton looks to make a deep postseason run for the first time in years, the Cardinals prepare to face Smithville in the next round.
"They're an all around good team, but we play better against better competition for sure so I'm ready to go in there and play with them," Stillman said.
Benton takes on Smithville (24-5-5) Monday at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.