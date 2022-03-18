SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One year removed from their Class 4 semifinal loss, the Benton Cardinals found themselves in the same situation.
Tied at 25 in the closing minutes of the third quarter, Benton reversed its fortunes in 2022. The Cardinals sank a pair of layups to take a four-point lead into the fourth, extending the run and putting distance between them and Helias Catholic in a 47-42 win Friday inside the Hammons Student Center.
The win puts Benton (25-5) into the Class 4 championship game for the first time since 2016 when they hoisted the state title. Benton is 19-1 since losing the Helias (23-8) by two on Dec. 27 in Jefferson City.
“We knew coming in that was gonna be a tough one,” Benton coach Chris Michals said. “We played them in December and felt like we didn’t play our greatest game. We still feel like that wasn’t the best showing.”
Benton was led by double-digit efforts from senior Lauren Burright (12), who had to navigate a lengthy Adalynn Koelling down low, and junior Kelsey Johsnon (11).
But as always, Benton made its presence felt on defense.
“Defense is what we live. Defense is what we talk about. Defense is what we spend our time on,” Michaels said. “Offensively, it’s pretty simple; we let them play basketball. Defense is where they earn their money.”
The Cardinals held Hilas to 32.5% shooting and forced 17 turnovers. Two of those led to fastbreak baskets as part of an 8-0 run between the third and fourth quarters.
“We went into halftime up one. To come out, stick your nose in the grind and do what we need to do to seal a game, that’s big time,” Michaels said. “We told them experience being here last year was gonna help them out, and we leaned on that. We feel like we finished the game better than we started the game.”
Neither team led by more than three until that run, including 11-10 and 18-17 Benton leads after the first quarter and halftime.
But Helias chipped away, cutting the deficit to 40-37 with one minute remaining. That’s when senior Jaida Cox drew an and-one, creating enough cushion to fend off the Crusaders.
“This is huge. We’ve been working for this all year,” Johnson said. “Last year, we weren’t satisfied with fourth place. We were in the gym working hard all year, and it paid off. But we’re not done yet.”
Sophomore Avery Morlock and Cox finished with seven points, each making 3-pointers. Junior Peyton Anderson chipped in four points, five points, two assists and two steals while Olivia Walters dished out five assists off the bench, playing 21 minutes with Cox in foul trouble.
Gabrielle Bax led Helias with 11 points with Koelling adding nine points, seven rebounds and three blocks.
After the feeling of coming in as underdogs last year and happy to be in the Show-Me Showdown, the Cardinals go into Saturday’s 6 p.m. championship against John Burroughs on a mission.
“This started last March when we walked out of this place with a fourth-place finish. We knew we had left some things on the table,” Michaels said. “We knew when we got here — and we knew we were coming back — that we wanted to do better. The icing on the cake is there, and the cherry on the top is there to go eat.”
