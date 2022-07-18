Benton High School sophomore Chris Coy announced his commitment to play baseball at the University of Kansas late Sunday evening.
“Once I knew what I kind of wanted, I talked to my family, I knew what the number was that I was looking for and I told them I'm gonna commit (Sunday night) if that's what they offer me. Sure enough, that's what they gave me and now, I'm gonna be a Jayhawk, So that's pretty cool,” said Chris Coy.
Coy just finished his freshman year at shortstop for the Cardinals and has been playing summer baseball for the Kansas City Royals Scout Team.
Coy is no stranger to being around high-level athletes. His uncle, Johnny Coy is also his coach at Benton and was a former first baseman at Wichita State where he batted .302 for his career. Given his personal experience, Johnny has helped Chris through the recruiting process. Chris feels he needs to fill out his 6’ 2” frame before getting to campus in 2025. Coach Johnny Coy offered the same bit of advice for the incoming sophomore.
He's a level-headed kid. He's always going to make the right choice. I know he's going to keep working hard in the weight room and get stronger, get faster,” said Coy. “He wants to compete as a freshman right away and be in that starting lineup. That's where his mind is at right now, and just getting better every single day.”
As a way to maximize his potential and prepare himself for the next level, Chris Coy mentioned that he had decided to quit basketball recently so he can focus more on the sport he’ll play at Kansas.
“I definitely think it was a good decision on my part,” said Chris Coy. “In the offseason, I can really focus on baseball and getting the body type I need for baseball. I think it’ll help me out in the end.”
