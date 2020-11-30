SAVANNAH, Mo. — With the possibility of facing two of its top opponents this season in the coming days, the Benton girls basketball team made quick work of Platte County in the opening round of the Savannah Invitational Tournament.
The Cardinals routed the Pirates 58-23 behind a trio of double-digit scorers and a dominant opening quarter.
Benton (2-0) jumped out to an 18-2 lead after eight minutes, propelled by a trio of 3-pointers from Jaida Cox and a stifling defensive effort.
Peyton Anderson added six of her 12 points in the period.
“I think we did really good,” Cox said. “We’re just ready to see what happens next. We were able to kick the ball out really well and get some motion going.”
Benton kept the pressure on Platte County (0-1) in the second quarter, leading 33-8 at halftime.
Kianna Herrera took the reins in the third, sinking three 3-pointers as part of her game-high 17 points. Cox finished with 14 points.
“We went 13 deep today, which is nice. You never know when you’re gonna need them, especially this year,” Benton coach Chris Micaels said. “It’s good to see a bunch of girls get double digits because you never know when you’re gonna have an off night.”
Benton put up 22 points to Platte County’s nine in the third, losing only the fourth 6-3 with the starters sitting on the bench.
“We focused all week just on ourself. We said we were gonna go in here and fix mistakes we made against Central. We’re starting to get where we want to be right now.”
The matchup will be the last one to prime Benton for a tough rest of the week. With Smithville’s win over Chillicothe, the Cardinals will meet the Warriors in a rematch of last year’s Class 3 District 16 championship loss at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“They’re a well-coached team. We know what we’re gonna see out of them,” Michaels said. “We’ll try to be as ready as we can be.”
With William Chrisman defeating Savannah and Maryville downing Southeast KC, it’s also possible Benton faces its top competitor in the MEC in the tournament finals if it is to meet the Spoofhounds. William Chrisman and Maryville will meet in the semis at 7 p.m. Wednesday.