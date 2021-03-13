With 2:13 to play in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s Class 4 quarterfinal, Benton junior Jaida Cox stepped to the free-throw line.
Just seconds earlier, her drive to the right and finish with her left hand while being fouled gave her a chance to tie the game. Her shot from the charity stripe was true and sent Benton to overtime with El Dorado Springs, who missed a point-black shot in the final seconds.
Just 40.8 seconds remained in the extra period when Cox’s left-handed layup through traffic broke a 37-all tie and pushed the Cardinals to a 41-38 and a trip to Springfield, Missouri, for the Class 4 Final Four.
“It was probably one of the most exciting moments our team has had this year,” Cox said. “We knew we worked for it all year. That’s the outcome of what we got.”
Cox finished with nine points, second on the Cardinals to sophomore Kelsey Johnson’s game-high 13.
It was Johnson who propelled Benton (16-9) early, bulking most of the ball-handling duties while knocking down back-to-back 3-pointers in the first period.
“That helped a lot. It boosted my energy and made me play harder,” Johnson said. “I was just trying to help the team out and hoping for the best.”
Tevi Gurley made a pair of 3-pointers herself for El Dorado Springs (24-6), though all six of Kianna Herrera’s points came in the first frame to help knot the game at 12.
In the second quarter, Benton held El Dorado Springs without a field goal, allowing just two made free throws. The Cardinals went into the break in front of a packed crowd with a 20-14 lead.
The third quarter swung the momentum instantly. El Dorado Springs came out in a 1-3-1 zone, forcing numerous Benton turnovers. On the other end, the Bulldogs sprinted out to an 11-0 run to grab a 25-20 lead less than midway through the stanza.
“We like to get to transition a lot, but this game we knew transition probably wasn’t going to work as well,” Benton coach Chris Michaels said. “They’re very athletic and very well-coached, so we knew we were gonna have to beat them in the half-court.
The Benton offense finally found the holes in the zone, finding skip passes that led to 3-pointers by Johnson and senior Aly White to force the Bulldogs back into man defense. Benton still trailed 31-27 after three quarters.
El Dorado was held without a field goal in the fourth quarter, allowing Benton to maneuver its way back until Cox’s layup. El Dorado Springs had a shot to win with four seconds remaining, though Gurley’s floater from the right block hit the backboard.
Benton never trailed in overtime as Johnson and Peyton Anderson went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line while Cox and Lauren Burright each made layups.
“This is a great moment. We got one more trip for our senior,” Michaels said. “She’s gonna get two more games guaranteed for her. We’re gonna try and go down and do what we’re supposed to do and hopefully bring her back a ring.”
Benton will face Boonville (25-2) at 8 p.m. Friday in the Class 4 semifinal at JQH Arena in Springfield, Missouri.
