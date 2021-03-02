A tireless defensive effort and big free throws helped No. 2 Benton girls run away from No. 3-seeded Chillicothe 41-26 in the Class 4 District 16 semifinals.
Benton will now go on to face No. 1 seed Maryville at the Hound Pound on Thursday to decide the district championship.
The first half was a tale of two quarters. The first stanza was all Chillicothe, as the Hornets played lockdown defense and hit a trio of 3-pointers to take an 11-3 lead.
The second quarter was a stark change, as Benton scored several layups off of turnovers to go along with a Peyton Anderson trey, and the Cardinals took an 16-15 lead into the half led by Kianna Herrera’s six points.
Benton head coach Chris Michaels wasn’t too concerned about the slow start given how much they emphasize defense.
“Probably 99% of our practice is defense,” Michaels said. “It takes a little bit to get into our offensive groove. But we know that we only have to score one more point than they do; and it’s way easier if those points are lower.”
The third quarter started out with Benton scoring the first nine points from a pair of 3s and an and-one by Herrera to make it 25-15. Chillicothe refused to go away; and a 3-pointer at the buzzer by Jessica Reeter made it a 29-24 game going into the last quarter.
Chillicothe head coach Darren Smith was proud of how his team refused to give in after falling behind.
“There’s no give up the group of girls I’ve got,” Smith said. “I’m really proud of that.”
In the fourth quarter, Benton showed how strong its defense is. The Cardinals had Chillicothe pinned around the perimeter, giving them no space inside. Chillicothe changed their game plan and tried fouling to prevent Benton from running out the clock. They fouled Jaida Cox several times, and the junior made them pay. The junior hit six free throws as part of a game-high 16-point performance, and Benton ran away with the win.
“Free throws have been really big for our team this year,” Cox said. “We know that, late in games, free throws are going to win games for us.”
Now heading into the district finals, Michaels knows the challenge it’ll be coming out of a very competitive district against the 22-1 Spoofhounds.
“This is one of the toughest districts in the state,” Michaels said. “We knew that this was going to be tough.”