Allan Coy was the main offensive storyline in Benton’s 63-34 win over Maryville on Friday night at Springer Gymnasium.
The sophomore guard posted 31 points, scoring 20 in the second half with 14 arriving in the final frame.
“When he got shooting it well, I credit him for continuing to shoot it,” head coach Gary Belcher said. “I want to congratulate his teammates also for continuing to find him. They were excited, you could see on the bench there as he was approaching it when we left him in. They wanted him to get there.”
Coy was one of two Cardinals (13-7) to record double-digit performances in the game. He was joined by senior guard Chol Ater, who had 17 points.
Both Coy and Ater put up the majority of their shots from inside the paint.
The two had a combined four shots behind the arc, accounting for a trend that surrounded Benton’s offense on Friday.
“I was really pleased with how patient we were and not just taking the first thing that opened up, but moved the ball a couple of times,” Belcher said. “Then when we got an advantage, disadvantage, offense, defense we attacked the rim and we attacked the rim to score.”
Benton and Maryville (11-9) stayed close through the front of the first quarter.
The Spoofhounds led 2-0, then stayed within at least three until the Cardinals went on a 12-0 run. Benton led through the remainder of the game.
“This is the third time we’ve played them this year, so both teams really knew what they were going to do,” Belcher said. “I thought our kids just took the game plan and executed it really well.”
Maryville was led by senior guard Tate Oglesby’s 11. He was the only Spoofhound to break into double digits.
Junior forward Marc Gustafason finished with nine, beating the next scorer in line by five points.
Benton gave up 13 shots, accounting for the Spoofhounds’ lowest offensive performance of the season.
“They kept, for the most part, them out of the paint,” Belcher said. “For the most part, tried to limit them to one shot. I think any time you hold someone to 34 points, you got a great chance to win the game.”
Benton posted 24 points in the fourth quarter, and had several breakaways, of those included dunks by Coy and Ater.
Coy reached 31 points with a layup in the final two minutes.
“We’re going to enjoy this one tonight,” Belcher said.
The Cardinals return to action at 8:30 p.m. tonight against Lathrop.