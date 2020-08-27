Benton High School girls basketball has a new leader at the helm.
Chris Michaels will take over as the Cardinal’s next head coach this fall.
Originally hired as an assistant girls basketball coach this May, Michaels replaces Kerstyn Bolton ,who resigned from the position this summer.
“It was an easy decision in the fact that I know all the girls already. I’ve actually coached some of them when they were in middle school,” Michaels said. “It was a comfortable setting. I tell people that the south end of St. Joe is my home.”
The 29-year-old is fully returning to his roots as he graduated from Benton in 2009.
He currently works for the St. Joseph School District as a history teacher and an assistant football coach at Benton.
This is Michaels’ second varsity head coaching gig. He led the North Andrews girls basketball team for two years as head coach.
“My goal has always been to be a head coach, but I knew that being a head coach was my goal because I wanted to help kids to get where they wanted to go,” Michaels said.