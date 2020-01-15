After a runner-up performance in last season’s edition of its annual home tournament, Benton earned another chance to take home the gold after a 62-38 victory over Plattsburg in the semifinal on Wednesday at Springer Gymnasium.
“It feels great. Last year we made it to this point but we came up short of it, so we’re ready this year,” Cardinal sophomore Kason Mauzey said. “We feel great.”
After an early run by Plattsburg (6-2) to start the game, Benton (9-2) took the lead halfway through the first and maintained it for the duration of the contest.
Near the end of the third quarter, the Tigers continued to threaten by cutting the deficit to just five points.
Benton’s defense, however, ended Plattsburg's hopes for a comeback. The Cardinals went on a 19-4 fourth-quarter run to seal the deal.
“Plattsburg made a good run at us and hung in there, but we were able to pull away. To me, when you go 39-34 and it ends up 62-38, we scored points but why?” Benton coach Gary Belcher said.
At the half, Benton led the Tigers 32-24.
“We started to do some good things defensively that caused them to not hang along as long as they had been, we were able to spread them out,” Belcher said.
Mirroring the scoring in the game was the performance of Plattsburg senior Austin Stevens.
The forward exploded for 19 of his team’s 24 first half points, before being kept to a more humble total of seven points in the second half, and none in the final period.
“He was on fire in the first half, whether he was inside or out. It seemed like every time he shot it, you could just mark it up on the scoreboard. We were not getting him stopped, and most of that credit’s to him,” Belcher said.
“By the time the fourth quarter came around, we were no longer thinking. We were playing, but we were lacking heart. At the time, it required as much heart as anything else and we fell short on that," Plattsburg head coach Simon Morefield said.
Mauzey, who spent much of the game matched up against Stevens, discussed the collaborative effort it took to slow him down
“We scrambled on him, switched off, played good, solid defense on him. Played straight up and didn’t foul him," Mauzey said.
“We talked about it at halftime, we knew we had to make somebody else do something to hurt us. I think they took what we talked about in here and took it to heart," Belcher said.
Belcher also noted the important role that preparation played in the game, something Morefield agreed with.
“It was a mix of conditioning, focus, and the impact conditioning has on focus. They’re a great team, and when you’re playing that high caliber of an opponent, you can’t play three quarters of basketball,” Morefield said.
Benton will play Metro Academy on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. at Springer Gymnasium.
METRO ACADEMY 45 BOYS, SAVANNAH 40 2OT
The Mavericks outlasted the Savages in a double overtime affair, advancing to the championship by the slimmest of margins after withstanding a late Savage run.
Savannah capitalized on 19-8 third quarter run to force a 38-38 tie at the end of regulation.
Through the next two extra periods, however, the Savages scored just two points.
Wes Darnell led Savannah with 11 points, and Jack Frisbie led the Mavericks with 16.