At 15-9, the Benton girls don’t enter the 2021 MSHSAA Show-Me Showdown with the flashiest record.
But their story goes far beyond the numbers in the win and loss columns.
“I said, ‘We’ve been telling you all year those losses didn’t matter, you had to win when it mattered, and that’s districts,’” head coach Chris Michaels said, recalling a conversation he had with his players Monday.
At the Savannah Invitational, Benton lost the championship game to Maryville, 54-42. They then went 3-4 in their next seven games, losing each time by single digits to the likes of Park Hill, Staley, St. Pius X and Olathe West.
Their next loss came to Maryville again, this time by a score of 57-37.
By the time they ended the regular season with a 51-50 loss to Macon and an 11-9 record, only two losses were by more than eight points. Benton ultimately avenged those defeats in the district championship, and now stands to meet Boonville (25-2) at 8 p.m. Friday in the Class 4 semifinals.
“I’ve never really had a solid foundation to prove that,” Michaels said, “but we do now. I said, ‘If you girls continue to buy into that, we’ll be OK.’”
It’s not a new concept to the Cardinals, who year-in and year-out travel the state for top competition. A number of girls on the current roster have faced that pressure since playing meaningful minutes as freshmen, including senior Aly White and juniors Kianna Herrera, Jaida Cox and Lauren Burright.
Many were on hand to see the 2016 state championship in person, including Herrera.
“It’s a goal we’ve had since the beginning of the season. It’s still a goal we have,” Herrera said. “Even though we have to play Boonville first, that state championship will always be in the back of our heads.”
Michaels admitted that their district final opponent was one many likely penciled into the final four based on their years of building success and resume, ultimately defeating 22-2 Maryville in the Class 4 District 16 championship.
Even though it took each day of work to be among the last four standing in the state, the players have done it all knowing the goals set forth before they ever entered high school.
“We just had to keep working together, playing four quarters and just playing hard,” sophomore Kelsey Johnson said. “We’ve always looked in the long run and looked at it one game at a time.”
The Benton Cardinals received a send-off from the South Side on Thursday, walking the hallways to applause from their fellow students before watching a celebratory video with family and taking a lap to say hi to cheering Hyde Elementary students.
Athletic director Brett Goodwin noted that the tradition has been a favorite of his student-athletes for years.
One of the only memories that would surpass it is coming away with two more victories.
“Now that we’re here, it’s very surreal,” Herrera said. “We know we can win that state championship, as well.”
