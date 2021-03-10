Two St. Joseph wrestlers with experience on the biggest stage will look to reach the pinnacle at Thursday’s MSHSAA Class 2 Wrestling Championships at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independance, Missouri.
Benton senior Tyler Murphy (23-1) will try for his third appearance in the state championship bout and his first finals win. Tyler is part of a loaded 138-pound bracket that includes five wrestlers with two or fewer losses.
He will be joined by sophomore Benton Rush (26-13), who will compete at 152 pounds.
Lafayette is also sending a pair of wrestler to state, including sophomore Jay Greiner. As a freshman, Greiner went on to finish second in the state after finishing third at districts the week prior. Greiner is a favorite in 182 pounds with a 50-1 record this year, the third-most wins of any wrestler at state.
He will be joined by freshman Marco Dalakishvili (27-7) at 126 pounds.
Cameron qualified seven to the state championships, including medal-winners from last year in Caleb Husch (113), Brecken Gates (138) and Camren Hedgpeth (285). Husch (45-3) won sectionals, as did 120-pounder Ryker Smith (46-1) with three pins.
Chillicothe will be represented by four wrestlers, while three from Savannah and two from Maryville will travel to state. Savannah’s Gage Schottel (31-3) cruised to the 106 sectional title with two falls and a major decision.