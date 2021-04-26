In the words of Jared Boone, he's coming home.
The former Central girls basketball coach and Benton alum was hired as the South Side's next boys basketball coach at the Board of Education meeting Monday evening.
"This is my dream job," Boone told News-Press NOW. "I couldn't be more excited to be back home at my alma mater with the program I've put so much time in as a player and still root for. It's an exciting day for me and my family."
The St. Joseph native comes back to his hometown after one year as an assistant for the Oak Park boys.
Boone was 79-54 with two district championships in five seasons leading the Central girls, that after a stint as an assistant. Central parted ways with Boone last April despite a district title.
Boone graduated from Benton in 2004 before continuing his basketball career at North Central Missouri College. He played his final two years at Lincoln in Jefferson City, Missouri.
"The South Side means everything to me. I still live in the South end," Boone said. "I was born and raised down here. It's exciting, the possibilities, with taking over the program. I think we can really do some special things."
Boone replaces Gary Belcher, who resigned to take the boys basketball coach position at Lawson. The Cardinals will be led by all-state senior-to-be Kason Mauzey.
A press conference is expected in the coming days.
