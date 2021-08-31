Former Benton standout Daejah Bernard will be one of the first three players to have her jersey retired at Drury during a ceremony later this year.
Drury announced that Bernard and former teammate Hailey Diestelkamp will have their jerseys hung in the rafters at the O'Reilly Family Event Center during a special ceremony at halftime Nov. 16.
Amanda Newton-Plottner is the only other Panther with her jersey retired.
Bernard, who wore No. 5, was a three-time GLVC Defensive Player of the Year. She shattered Drury's all-time assist record compiling 607 during her four seasons, breaking the mark by 133. Bernard also finished her career with 402 steals, third-most in program history.
Diestelkamp was a two-time national player of the year in '19 and '20.
Drury's 2020 postseason was canceled due to the pandemic. The Panthers were undefeated and No. 1 in the nation entering the tournament. The duo went 128-8 with a 72-2 conference record, reached all three Midwest Regional finals and reached the '19 national semis.
