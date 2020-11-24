Benton girls basketball played its game and took advantage of Central’s inexperience, winning 65-52 on Tuesday at CHS Coliseum to open the regular season with a win.
For Benton (1-0) junior Kianna Herrera, it felt like a long time coming.
“It was really exciting. I’ve missed basketball a lot and was really worried we wouldn’t get to play today,” she said. “It feels so good. I’m so happy for my team. We’ve practiced hard and played hard all day. Overall so proud of how we played tonight.”
Even from the start, the Cardinals played a more polished game, jumping out to a substantial lead before Central (0-1) was able to rebound. After one quarter, the Cardinals led 15-10.
Things didn’t look up in the second period for the Indians, as the team rushed ill-advised shots and struggled to find open looks.
However, Central first-year head coach Roger Smith was not interested in making excuses, for himself or his team.
“Our offense is maintained on driving the ball, you’re going to get people being physical with you and you’ve gotta take that and we didn’t take that very well. We’ve got to get the ball side to side a bit, didn’t get the ball reversed,” Smith said. “But that’s my fault, I have to do my part and we have to keep working.”
The third quarter was a little better for the Indians, as they shrunk the Cardinals’ lead to just 10 points by the fourth period.
But ultimately, it was their struggles guarding Herrera that prevented any significant comeback attempts.
Her ability to convert from the foul line and make the most of her opportunities inside made a substantial difference, as she led both teams with 20 points on the night.
Cardinals first-year head coach Chris Michaels gave credit to his stud junior, but hopes they don’t lean on her too much throughout the season.
“Our girls are told that on any given night, any of them can be the top scorer,” Michaels said. “We take advantage of open shots, and all of our girls today did that. We give up an open shot for a great shot, nobody’s out here chasing stats.”
Smith made note of Herrera’s intensity and physicality on the night.
“She’s a great kid, tough kid, did a great job. Made shots, did a good job on both end of the floor, did a good job rebounding the ball,” Smith said.
The Cardinals are thrilled to begin their season with a win, but with the annual Savannah Tournament around the corner, Michaels doesn’t want to team to get too high on themselves too early.
“You can’t be unhappy with a win. Now, the good thing is you never want to be perfect game one either. This is a process, our goal is to be where we want to be,” Michaels said. “Now we know what to work on next week, in a tournament that we think is going to be very tough. Some of the best girl’s basketball in the state of Missouri.”
The Central girls will travel Bishop Miege High School on Dec. 3rd for its second game of the season.