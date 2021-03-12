There aren’t any benefits of COVID-19.
But in sports, it has created situations that rarely, if never, happen; professional basketball at Disney World, football in empty arenas, and so on.
Due to the coronavirus, neutral sites weren’t utilized by MSHSAA during district basketball and the first two rounds of the state tournament. That means the Benton Cardinals have a historic opportunity at 1 p.m. Saturday, playing host to El Dorado Springs in the Class 4 girls quarterfinal round for a chance at reaching the final four.
“We told our girls to embrace it. This is something that doesn’t happen every year. This is new,” Benton coach Chris Michaels said. “We told them there’s gonna be a lot of people, and feel that emotion.”
When the postseason started, Michaels said he told the team’s lone senior, Aly White, that the Cardinals would earn her another home game. Now that the opportunity is arrived, they aren’t worried as much about returning to Springer Gymnasium as they are about getting to JQH Arena in Springfield, Missouri.
“It’s really exciting, but it’s also nerve-wrecking that this is my last (home game),” White said. “It’s meant a lot to play on this floor. To get another opportunity to do that is exciting.”
Every day, the Benton girls (14-9) practice with a hoard on banners surrounding them. Four of them belong to the girls basketball teams that came before them, with a state championship in 2016 being the most recent. Benton also won state in 2007 while advancing to the semis in 2003 and ‘14.
With a win Saturday comes the opportunity to hoist another.
“I think it’s definitely motivating. It means a lot to us,” sophomore Peyton Anderson said. “We feel the pressure to be good and are trying to work really hard in practice.”
It won’t come easy as Benton welcomes in a 24-5 Bulldogs team fresh off a win against St. Michael the Archangel in the sectional round. El Dorado averages better than 62 points per game while allowing just 41, a similar mark to Benton. The 2014 state champs have won 49 games over the past two seasons.
“They’re definitely a really good team,” junior Kianna Herrera said. “They transition really well, so we definitely need to stop them on that. We just need to play our game and we’ll take the win home.”
The winner will advance to the semifinals at 8 p.m. next Thursday against Boonville or Westminster Christian in Springfield, Missouri.
