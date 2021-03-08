Growing up on the North Side in St. Joseph, Lauren Burright never saw the Benton Cardinals girls basketball team as an underdog.
Under Brett Goodwin, Benton was a perennial 20-win program and favorite to win a district title. They even returned state championships to Benton in 2007 and ‘16.
They might have not entered districts as the No. 1 seed every year, but the playing field was always level. On the outside, that seemed the case last week when the Cardinals traveled to Maryville for the Class 4 District 16 championship to face a one-loss Spoofhounds team with Serena Sundell, one of the most talented players in the state.
“We went into that game knowing all the pressure was off our shoulders,” Benton coach Chris Michaels said. “If you ask anybody in the state, we weren’t supposed to win that one. We just told them to go our and play as free as you can.”
The result was a familiar one. Benton (13-9) earned its sixth district title in eight years with a 45-40 win, moving the Cardinals onto the sectional round Wednesday at Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
Benton teams of years past had been littered with upperclassmen. This group, which finished under .500 last year despite a run to the district final, has just one senior in Aly White. The rest are a large contingency of juniors and sophomores.
“I think we all grew up seeing the representation of what Benton girls basketball is,” said Burright, a junior center. “Us being able to be in the program and represent that is a big deal for us. On top is where we want to be and where we’ve been practicing and working to be at.”
Under a first-year head coach, the staple is the traditional in-your-face defense that leads to transition, with a splash of outside game from the likes of junior Kianna Herrera, who leads the team in scoring, and junior Jaida Cox.
“Every single night we come to play, we need to make sure everyone is on point. It takes everybody,” Cox said. “We don’t just have one person who stands out. Every single person has an impact.”
Each player has a story of growing up watching Benton basketball. Many were at the 2016 championship and watched recent teams win district titles in 2017 and ‘19.
“Everybody wants to be a part of that and eventually be a state champion,” Burright said. “That’s the goal of anyone who plays basketball.”
Also on Benton’s side is a return to normalcy, from a practice schedule to physically being in school and growing together as a team.
With districts in the past, the Cardinals now chase becoming just like the girls they grew up idolizing.
“We tell our girls to earn one more day,” Michaels said. “In order to do that, you’ve gotta focus on today. If we can keep them focusing on today, getting better at practice today, getting better in the game and hopefully earning that victory, we’ll earn one more day.”