KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first 16 minutes of Wednesday’s Class 4 Quarterfinal, the Benton girls allowed an over-matched Center team to stay within striking distance.
Midway through the third, Yellowjacket turnovers turned into Peyton Anderson layups in transition on back-to-back possessions, finally allowing the Cardinals to lead by double-digits on the way to a 47-26 win at Center High School.
“I don’t think we transitioned well in the first half, but we did exactly how we wanted to in the second half,” Benton coach Chris Michaels said. “That feeds energy for us. You see one bucket go in the hoop, all of the sudden the next one goes in and you build a lead like we did the second half.”
Though Center (8-12) kept Benton leading scorer Kianna Herrera in check much of the night, the junior eventually led the Cardinals with 12 points, eight coming after the break.
Junior Lauren Burright, who provided an early spark, scored six of her eight points in the first 10 minutes.
Center turned two early Benton (14-9) turnovers into scores, forcing Michaels into an early timeout. The Cardinals responded with an 8-0 run to take the lead, and it never went away.
The Yellowjackets pulled within a basket to end the first on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Heather Harker to end the first with Benton leading 14-11.
Benton junior Jaida Cox started the second with an early 3-pointer, and Benton went into the half up 23-16.
“We told them at halftime like we felt they weren’t as ready as we wanted to be. We challenged them at half and told them to restart 0-0,” Michaels said. “I think they came out the second half and did exactly what we expected them to.”
Benton took its defensive effort to a playoff level in the second half, allowing just two made baskets in the third and one in the fourth. Benton outscored Center 24-10 after halftime, with Center’s lone basket in the final quarter coming on a banked-in 3-pointer.
“We played better defense and we were hitting more of our shots, and boxing out,” Benton sophomore Kelsey Johnson said. “That helped a lot.”
Center was led by 12 points from Shanya Henderson and 10 from Aunasia Dunn.
Benton now returns home to host El Dorado at 1 p.m. Saturday at Springer Gymnasium in the Class 4 Quarterfinal round, the team’s first appearance in the Elite Eight since winning state in 2016. It’s also expected to allow more fans than Benton allowed in the regular season.
“That’s gonna be a packed gym, and we want everybody out there. It’s gonna feel like the first basketball game that’s normal in St. Joe in a while,” Michaels said. “It will be fun for our girls. It will be old school Benton.”