The Benton High School football team hasn’t played a game in two weeks following a COVID-19 outbreak, and head coach Kevin Keeton said he found it hard to get used to.
“It’s been weird,” Keeton said.
The Cardinals are now back on the practice field, and Keeton said everyone is glad to be back.
“We've missed them and they've missed us, I think,” Keeton said. “What a weird time we're living in. We're making the best of it just like anyone else.”
Over the time off, Keeton said the team had online workouts to complete to keep them in shape, but he said the team still has some adjusting to do to get back to game speed.
"Everyone has to deal with this in their own way,” Keeton said, “in their own timeframe."
As the the Cardinals resumes practices, they are gearing up to take on St. Pius X Friday night, who sit at 5-0 on the season, but the Warriors also had to take a week off related to COVID-19.
"This is a good team we got to play. They're 5-0, undefeated team. It's kind of a resurgence year for them," Keeton said. "We got our hands full. We're excited about this. We're excited about this challenge."
"I think taking that break off for them,” senior Tyler Murphy said, “is really going to put us in a place above them."
With just three weeks left in the regular season, the Cardinals are hitting the final stretch of their season. Both Murphy and Keeton said their team has goals it wants to accomplish.
“Last year, we won one district game,” Murphy said. “This year we're hoping to make it even farther than we did last year, so that's about it."
"We really believe that this group of kids is an extremely resilient group. We want to build some things in their life that lasts,” Keeton said. “That and win some football games. We want to accomplish both those goals."
The Cardinals will travel to Kansas City to take on St. Pius X Friday at 7 p.m.