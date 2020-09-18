After Benton football senior running back Garison Dydell found the end zone from 23 yards out with 11:50 left in the first half, the Cardinals took a 14-0 lead over Kansas City Central.
With 1:41 left in the fourth quarter, the Blue Eagles took over on their own 30-yard line with a chance to tie, and perhaps take the lead.
And on the 3-yard line, with 22 seconds left in the game, Benton’s senior quarterback Tyler Murphy took a knee, one that secured the Cardinals the right to celebrate homecoming with their first win of the season, 20-14, Friday evening.
“It feels great,” Dydell said about the nail-biting win over the Blue Eagles. “We’ve been working on this stuff all year. To get a tough game like that, and come out with a win, it puts our energy up.”
Dydell’s standout performance included the aforementioned run in the second quarter, a 24-yard catch-and-run touchdown to start the game and an interception midway through the third quarter.
“Wow,” Benton coach Kevin Keeton said about Dydell’s performance. “Wow. Wow. He’s a special kid.”
Yet, all three of those plays seemed rather insignificant to the one Benton (1-3) sophomore defensive back Devon Hoffman made to clinch the victory for the Cardinals.
Amid Central’s (2-2) drive in an attempt to tie, and possibly take the lead, Blue Eagles’ senior quarterback Walter Taylor heaved the ball towards the end zone. The receiver he connected with was Hoffman.
“It’s always great being the underdog and still winning,” Dydell said. “I mean, that’s just how it is.”
For the Cardinals, the first win of the season happened in their last non-conference game in 2020. With time winding down in the fourth, it was one that had that result hanging in the balance.
Keeton said during a Blue Eagles’ timeout with 1:25 left in the game, he expressed the importance of pressuring Taylor to force a bad throw. Taylor was, for the most part, the entirety of Central’s offense.
The dual-threat gunslinger broke the Eagles’ scoring drought when he scrambled out of the pocket and dashed for a 39-yard score with 10:03 left in the third quarter.
His heroics continued when a quarterback sneak got him into the end zone to make the score 20-14 with 6:30 left in the fourth quarter.
But when it mattered most, Taylor’s abilities paled in comparison to the defensive efforts from Benton’s defense.
“I just told our boys that this is the most resilient team I’ve ever coached,” Keeton said. “It is uncommon. It is exactly what you would want your daughter to marry — those young men in that locker room. I’m very, very proud of them.”
And now, following their first win of the season, the Cardinals will be looking to collect their first win in the MEC when they host Savannah.
“We ain’t worried,” Dydell said. “We ain’t worried.”