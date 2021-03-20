SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Benton Cardinals faced challenge after challenge during Saturday’s Class 4 third-place game against Vashon.
With the Wolverines building a lead and content to dribble out the clock, head coach Chris Michaels lit a fire under its defense with impassioned instructions from the bench.
The Cardinals crawled back from a 12-point deficit to get within six with four minutes to play, but Vashon ended the game on a 16-2 run to win 57-37 at the Hammons Student Center.
It’s the seventh time in program history Benton (15-11) ended the season in the final four.
“Vashon is a really good team,” Michaels said. “They’re not ranked No. 1 in the state for nothing. They had an off night (in the semifinals) and came in seeking revenge, for sure.”
Vashon (18-2), which entered the weekend as the top-ranked team, was upset by Mt. Vernon in Friday’s semifinal. They came out of the gates blazing by jumping out to an 8-1 lead, using pressure to force turnovers and get easy baskets.
The Cardinals (15-11) finally found openings inside the paint and crawled back within one, and Vashon led 19-14 after one period. They took a 26-23 lead into halftime.
It was a one-point game with 3:51 to play in the third after a lay-in by Benton sophomore Peyton Anderson, and Vashon led 37-29 going into the fourth.
Lauren Burright cut a 12-point deficit to just six with 5:02 remaining, though back-to-back 3-pointers fueled a 16-2 run to end the game. All three of Vashon’s 3-pointers came in the final 12 minutes.
“I thought we were OK until about the fourth quarter,” Michaels said. “They hit those 3s there, and they hadn’t done that all game. To try and turn it around after those 3s, to ask your girls to turn around twice, is really tough.”
Raychel Jones led Vashon with 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Nariyah Simmons added 11 points, while Marhsaun Bostic tallied 10. Vashon forced benton into 25 turnovers.
Sophomore Kelsey Johnson led Benton with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Junior Jaida Cox added eight points. Burright had six points and four rebounds while Kianna Herrera finished with five points and six boards.
“We really grew as a team. At the end of the weekend, we really grew and came together,” Herrera said. “It wasn’t the outcome that we wanted, but that’s not what matters. What matters is you grow as a team, player and individual, and that’s definitely what we did.”
The game brought an end to Benton’s first season under Michaels, who was named head coach in August. Benton’s lone senior, Aly White, played her final game Saturday.
“It’s a crazy feeling,” White said. “I’m really happy we were able to make it here as a team and get this experience. It’s also really sad knowing I won’t get to put that jersey on again. … I think there’s a fire in them to get back here next season.”
Herrera added, “I love Aly and I will miss her a lot. She’s a great leader and has taught me a lot of things. There’s no one like Aly. When we come back next year, we’re gonna be playing for her.”
Benton, which was a major underdog in its own district with the Maryville Spoofhounds, overcame two double-digit losses to their MEC rical to win a district title and return to the Show-Me Showdown for the first time since 2016.
For how far they’ve come, Michaels takes away nothing but positives from his team’s 2021 run.
“The positive of this group has nothing to do with basketball. We came together, and they decided amongst themself they were gonna shock the world,” Michaels said. “I feel like we’ve done exactly that.
“Fourth place isn’t where we wanted to finish, but we’re gonna leave here happy with the opportunity, excited for what’s to come. We’re gonna go back to St. Joe, work hard and try to get back here next year.”
